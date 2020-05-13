2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks statewide stay-at-home order

Demonstrators protest the state's stay-at-home order at the state capitol on April 24. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Wisconsin's Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against the state's stay-at-home order, saying the state's health department exceeded its authority.

Flashback: The court last month blocked Gov. Tony Evers's executive order to delay in-person voting for the state's primary election, as other states have postponed primaries in an attempt to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Details: The stay-at-home order had called for schools to close for the rest of the academic year. The court blocked extensions to the safer stay-at-home order that went into effect on April 16, after being issued by the state's health department with the governor's blessing.

Where it stands: Wisconsin is reporting roughly 10,900 cases of the coronavirus and 421 deaths, per Johns Hopkins data as of Wednesday. Over 5,600 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

World coronavirus updates

France is reporting more coronavirus deaths than Spain, per John Hopkins data as of Wednesday, as the country cautiously reopens shops and schools.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.3 million people and killed 294,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.6 million tests), followed by Russia (over 242,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

High-risk states like Florida and Georgia are seeing fewer new coronavirus cases than some experts feared, despite reopenings that are still in their early stages, so a second wave of infections remains possible.

By the numbers: The virus has killed more than 83,000 people in the U.S. and over 1.3 million have tested positive for the virus. More than 230,200 have recovered and over 9.6 million tests have been conducted as of Wednesday.

Bolsonaro fights to reopen gyms as Brazil records deadliest coronavirus day

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a press conference at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, in March. Photo: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday challenged state governors vowing to defy his push to reopen businesses to file lawsuits against his government as the country reported a record 881 people had died from the novel coronavirus in 24 hours.

By the numbers: The country's total death toll rose past 12,600 on Wednesday — making it the sixth worst-hit country for COVID-19 deaths, per Johns Hopkins data. Brazil has confirmed more than 178,200 infections, surpassing Germany, which has over 171,100 cases.

