Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

CDC extends interval between COVID vaccine doses for exceptional cases

Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty

Patients can space out the two doses of the coronavirus vaccine by up to six weeks if it’s "not feasible" to follow the shorter recommended window, according to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention.

Driving the news: With the prospect of vaccine shortages and a low likelihood that supply will expand before April, the latest changes could provide a path to vaccinate more Americans — a top priority for President Biden.

What they're saying: “What the CDC is saying, sometimes, the situation is stressed where it’s very difficult to be exactly on time,” Biden's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told CNN. “So we’re saying, you can probably do it six weeks later, namely, two additional weeks."

  • "Quite frankly, immunologically, I don’t think that’s going to make a big difference," Fauci added.
  • The CDC's “intention is not to suggest people do anything different, but provide clinicians with flexibility for exceptional circumstances," agency spokesperson Kristen Nordlund told the New York Times.

Details: The CDC recommends getting the second dose three weeks after the first for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and suggests a four-week window between the two doses of Moderna's vaccine.

  • The two doses should be administered as close to that recommended schedule as possible, the CDC says.
  • Of note: There is “limited data on efficacy” of the vaccines beyond that interval, according to the new guidance, but if the second dose is administered later “there is no need to restart the series.”
  • The updated guidance also says "every effort should be made to determine which vaccine product was received as the first dose, in order to ensure completion of the vaccine series with the same product."
  • "In exceptional situations in which the first-dose vaccine product cannot be determined or is no longer available," any available mRNA vaccine can be used for the second dose, the guidance adds.

The big picture: The U.S. failed to meet its goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of December.

  • In his first days in office, Biden promised an aggressive campaign to ramp up vaccine production, aiming to deliver 100 million vaccinations in 100 days.
  • The new president's "wartime" coronavirus strategy includes invoking the Defense Production Act to increase vaccine supply.
  • Fauci has said the U.S. could achieve herd immunity by fall if Biden's vaccine rollout goes as planned.

Go deeper: The most vulnerable Americans aren't getting enough vaccine information

Go deeper

Axios
11 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Trump administration's lack of facts on COVID "very likely" cost lives

President Biden's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci acknowledged on CNN's "New Day" Friday that the Trump administration's resistance to following the science on coronavirus policy "very likely" cost lives.

Why it matters: Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert, clashed on numerous occasions with former President Trump after contradicting him on scientific issues like the efficacy of masks and the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine in combating COVID-19.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
12 hours ago - Health

The most vulnerable Americans aren't getting enough vaccine information

Data: KFF; Chart: Axios Visuals

Hispanic, Black and lower-income Americans are more likely than white and higher-income Americans to say they don't have enough information about when or where they'll be able to get a coronavirus vaccine, according to new KFF polling.

Why it matters: This further suggests that vaccinating the most vulnerable Americans will be an uphill battle.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin OwensMichelle McGhee
14 hours ago - Health

People of color disadvantaged in coronavirus vaccine effort

Expand chart
Data: GoodRx, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios

Communities of color tend to have fewer pharmacies per capita, putting them at a disadvantage in the coronavirus vaccination effort.

Why it matters: If racial disparities aren't addressed in the vaccination effort, including by setting up alternative vaccine sites, communities of color will fall even further behind in a pandemic that has already highlighted deep structural racism within the health care system.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow