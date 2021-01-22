The most vulnerable Americans aren't getting enough vaccine information

Hispanic, Black and lower-income Americans are more likely than white and higher-income Americans to say they don't have enough information about when or where they'll be able to get a coronavirus vaccine, according to new KFF polling.

Why it matters: This further suggests that vaccinating the most vulnerable Americans will be an uphill battle.

Details: Two-thirds of respondents said the federal government is doing a "fair" or "poor" job of distributing vaccines, and six in 10 said the same of their state government.