The most vulnerable Americans aren't getting enough vaccine information

Hispanic, Black and lower-income Americans are more likely than white and higher-income Americans to say they don't have enough information about when or where they'll be able to get a coronavirus vaccine, according to new KFF polling.
Why it matters: This further suggests that vaccinating the most vulnerable Americans will be an uphill battle.
Details: Two-thirds of respondents said the federal government is doing a "fair" or "poor" job of distributing vaccines, and six in 10 said the same of their state government.
- About half said they think vaccine distribution efforts will get better under the Biden administration, and two-thirds said they're confident vaccines are being distributed fairly.