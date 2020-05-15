4 mins ago - Health

Five sailors on USS Theodore Roosevelt test positive for coronavirus again

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt docked at Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor on April 27. Photo: Tony Azios/AFP via Getty Images

Five sailors onboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time, Task & Purpose reports. Those sailors had recently returned from over two weeks of self-isolation following earlier positive COVID-19 diagnoses.

The big picture: The initial virus outbreak on the ship led to Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's early April resignation. He had relieved the Theodore Roosevelt's captain after the official pled for help due to members of his crew contracting the coronavirus.

What they're saying: “The five sailors developed influenza-like illness symptoms and executed their personal responsibility by reporting to medical for evaluation,” Navy spokesman Cmdr. Myers Vasquez told Task & Purpose in a statement.

  • “The sailors were immediately removed from the ship and placed back in isolation, their close contacts were mapped, and they are receiving the required medical care.”
  • An additional 18 crew members who have not shown COVID-19 symptoms have also been removed from the ship, Task & Purpose reports.

One Navy sailor onboard the ship died in mid-April of complications from the virus.

NASCAR is back after a 10-week coronavirus hiatus

Data: NASCAR; Table: Axios Visuals

After a 10-week hiatus, NASCAR returns to the racetrack Sunday at South Carolina's Darlington Raceway.

Why it matters: Other sports leagues will be watching closely and hoping that the weekend goes smoothly, as that would give them confidence — and a road map to follow — as they, too, attempt to return in the coming months.

Doctors face new urgency to solve children and coronavirus puzzle

Children in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood in New York. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Solving the mystery of how the coronavirus impacts children has gained steam, as doctors try to determine if there's a link between COVID-19 and kids with a severe inflammatory illness, and researchers try to pin down their contagiousness before schools reopen.

Driving the news: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday that initial reports suggest the illness affecting some children in Europe and North America "may be related to COVID-19."

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware will be open in some capacity by Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Friday.

The big picture: Several states have lifted restrictions today in an attempt to curb economic hurt from the coronavirus stay-at-home orders from March and April. More than two-thirds of states have now relaxed restrictions, according to an analysis from the New York Times.

