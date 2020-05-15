Five sailors on USS Theodore Roosevelt test positive for coronavirus again

Five sailors onboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time, Task & Purpose reports. Those sailors had recently returned from over two weeks of self-isolation following earlier positive COVID-19 diagnoses.

The big picture: The initial virus outbreak on the ship led to Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's early April resignation. He had relieved the Theodore Roosevelt's captain after the official pled for help due to members of his crew contracting the coronavirus.

What they're saying: “The five sailors developed influenza-like illness symptoms and executed their personal responsibility by reporting to medical for evaluation,” Navy spokesman Cmdr. Myers Vasquez told Task & Purpose in a statement.

“The sailors were immediately removed from the ship and placed back in isolation, their close contacts were mapped, and they are receiving the required medical care.”

An additional 18 crew members who have not shown COVID-19 symptoms have also been removed from the ship, Task & Purpose reports.

One Navy sailor onboard the ship died in mid-April of complications from the virus.

