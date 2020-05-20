1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Report: GOP recruiting pro-Trump doctors to promote America reopening

President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republicans are recruiting "pro-Trump" doctors to promote America's speedy reopening in media appearances, according to an audio recording obtained by the AP.

Why it matters: President Trump has repeatedly used doctors to legitimize his credentials and policies. The president's physician Sean Conley on Monday released a letter backing Trump's decision to begin taking hydroxchloroquine, but did not explicitly say whether he actually prescribed Trump the drug.

  • Trump has been pushing for the U.S. to reopen after months of distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic, going against the advice of some medical professionals, including Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci.

The state of play: The recruitment plan was discussed on a May 11 conference call with a senior Trump reelection campaign staff member, and organized by CNP Action, an affiliate of the conservative Council for National Policy.

  • Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh, who confirmed the plan to the AP, says that, "Anybody who joins one of [the] coalitions is vetted."
  • "And so quite obviously, all of our coalitions espouse policies and say things that are, of course, exactly simpatico with what the president believes. ... The president has been outspoken about the fact that he wants to get the country back open as soon as possible," Murtaugh said.

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 4,893,195 — Total deaths: 322,861 — Total recoveries — 1,686,487Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 1,527,723 — Total deaths: 91,872 — Total recoveries: 289,392 — Total tested: 12,233,987Map.
  3. World: The U.S. and Canada agreed to extend non-essential travel restrictions between borders for another 30 days.
  4. Federal response: Trump dismisses FDA warnings about hydroxychloroquine — The Treasury Department and Federal Reserve think the worst could be yet to come for America's economy.
  5. Business: Coronavirus is creating new kinds of workCompanies weigh permanent work-from-homePier 1 to permanently close following bankruptcy.
  6. Education: NYU will resume in-person classes in fall.
  7. Jobs: Travel-related unemployment tops 51% ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: Reopening American health care.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil overtook the United Kingdom to become the country with the third-highest number of novel coronavirus infections as case numbers spike. And it reported on Tuesday a record number of deaths in a single day.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.8 million people and killed more than 322,200 as of Tuesday evening. Over 1.6 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.5 million from 12.2 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that Texas must give all of its 16 million voters the option of casting mail ballots amid coronavirus concerns.

Why it matters: The decision expands voting by mail from Texans over 65 or with health conditions preventing them from voting in person in the July elections. It will likely be appealed by the Republican state attorney, per AP.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health