The coronavirus is Trump's slow-burn crisis

Justin Green

Photo: Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Images

At 6:30 p.m. from the White House press room, President Trump will publicly make himself the face of America's response to the coronavirus crisis.

Why it matters: This is exactly the situation where a president needs the credibility to truthfully explain a tough situation to the public.

Back in the Ebola crisis of 2014, Trump did the opposite:

  • Aug. 2014: "The U.S. cannot allow EBOLA infected people back. People that go to far away places to help out are great-but must suffer the consequences!"
  • Oct. 2014: "Ebola is much easier to transmit than the CDC and government representatives are admitting. Spreading all over Africa-and fast. Stop flights."

Reality check: The total U.S. Ebola fatality count was two, and not a single American died from contracting it in the U.S.

Now in 2020, Trump is expected to hold tonight's briefing with HHS Secretary Alex Azar, who is running point on the U.S. coronavirus response.

  • Azar to Congress earlier today: "The president and I spoke this morning when he returned from India. The president said, 'I want to keep being radically transparent, when you come over to brief me this evening, let’s sit and invite the press in.'"

The big picture: Barring a miracle, coronavirus will spread within our own borders.

  • Europe has cases in Austria, Croatia, Greece and Switzerland — all from people returning from Italy, not China.
  • Latin America is now on the board, via a Brazilian patient who returned from Italy.
  • In Asia, South Korea, Japan and Iran have also become epicenters, with total cases rapidly climbing.

Between the lines: Europe isn't rushing to close borders, and the U.S. is still allowing flights from Italy, South Korea and Japan.

  • In other words, it will probably take confirmed cases from those countries before flights are grounded.

What's next: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants $8.5 billion to combat the coronavirus. The Trump administration's request is $2.5 billion, including repurposing existing funds.

Live updates: Coronavirus spreads to Latin America

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

Brazil confirmed the first novel coronavirus case in Latin America Wednesday — a 61-year-old that tested positive after returning from a visit to northern Italy, the epicenter of Europe's outbreak.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed more than 2,700 people and infected over 81,000 others. By Wednesday morning, South Korea had the most cases outside China, with 1,261 infections. Europe's biggest outbreak is in Italy, where 374 cases have been confirmed.

Rebecca Falconer

Trump administration asks Congress for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus

President Trump with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar at the White House in September. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump administration sent a letter to Congress Monday requesting a funding commitment of at least $2.5 billion to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Details: The request for the Department of Health and Human Services includes $1.25 billion in new funds to fight COVID-19 and the transfer of $535 million from untouched funds for the Ebola virus.

Sam BakerAlayna Treene

Schumer wants $8.5 billion for coronavirus preparation

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday proposed $8.5 billion to help combat the coronavirus. The Trump administration has asked for $2.5 billion this year, some of which would repurpose existing funds.

Between the lines: Schumer's office noted that Congress approved $7 billion during the 2009 H1N1 flu outbreak, a public-health emergency with many similarities to the coronavirus scare.

