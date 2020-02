Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday proposed $8.5 billion to help combat the coronavirus. The Trump administration has asked for $2.5 billion this year, some of which would repurpose existing funds.

Between the lines: Schumer's office noted that Congress approved $7 billion during the 2009 H1N1 flu outbreak, a public-health emergency with many similarities to the coronavirus scare.