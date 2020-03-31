The Trump administration has now included gun stores, shooting ranges and weapons manufacturers in its guidance on the essential critical infrastructure workforce allowed to open during shutdowns over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Gun control advocates the Brady group criticized the move and filed a Freedom of Information request with the Department of Homeland Security "seeking emails and documents that explain" how it reached its decision, per AP. The NRA which is, with other pro-gun groups, suing California officials for deeming gun stores non-essential during the state's stay-at-home order, thanked President Trump for "keeping his promise to protect the Second Amendment rights of all law-abiding Americans."