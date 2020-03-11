Trump to give primetime address on coronavirus

President Trump announced Wednesday that he'll be giving a primetime address around 8 pm ET on the government's response to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: New cases of the coronavirus are continuing to surge in the U.S. and across the world, causing the stock market to crater and events to be cancelled on a wide scale. Trump's address comes as the administration and Congress weigh economic stimulus options, while top health officials warn that drastic changes to daily life must be made in order to stop the spread of the virus.