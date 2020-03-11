26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to give primetime address on coronavirus

Axios

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images.

President Trump announced Wednesday that he'll be giving a primetime address around 8 pm ET on the government's response to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: New cases of the coronavirus are continuing to surge in the U.S. and across the world, causing the stock market to crater and events to be cancelled on a wide scale. Trump's address comes as the administration and Congress weigh economic stimulus options, while top health officials warn that drastic changes to daily life must be made in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Rebecca Falconer

WHO official leads criticism of Trump's coronavirus response

President Trump with members of the new coronavirus task force at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ezekiel Emanuel, special adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization, told MSNBC Wednesday he found "most" of what President Trump said at his briefing on the novel coronavirus "incoherent."

The big picture: As the number of confirmed cases reaches 60 in the U.S., the top health professional — who was a health policy adviser in the Obama administration — is among several leading figures, in particular, Democrats, to criticize the president for his response to the outbreak.

Axios

Super Tuesday: What you need to know

Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

14 states and one U.S. territory will vote in Democratic primary contests today, rocketing the total number of pledged delegates allotted from 5% to 38%.

Why it matters: With a total of 1,357 delegates up for grabs, Super Tuesday has the potential to definitively shape the remaining three months of primaries by giving one candidate an insurmountable lead. 1,991 delegates are needed to clinch the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in July.

Alayna TreeneSam Baker

What the coronavirus means for Trump's presidency

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

A poor response to the coronavirus could be politically devastating for President Trump, and so far his administration has given the strong impression that it’s still scrambling as the risk of a pandemic mounts.

Why it matters: There’s only so much any president can do to stop a virus from spreading, and for now the coronavirus is still very much under control within the U.S. But if the disease get worse in the months ahead, and if the administration seems to be caught off guard, that spells trouble for public confidence in Trump.

