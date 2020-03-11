1 hour ago - Health

Top NIH doctor tells Congress coronavirus outbreak is "going to get worse"

Fadel Allassan

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress Wednesday that the worst is yet to come in the U.S. regarding the coronavirus outbreak — a warning he has repeatedly sounded in recent weeks.

What he said:

"Whenever you have an outbreak that you can start seeing community spread, which means by definition that you don't know what the index case is, and the way you can approach it is by contact tracing — when you have enough of that then it becomes a situation where you're not going to be able to effectively and efficiently contain it.
Whenever you look at the history of outbreaks, what you see now in an uncontained way — and although we are containing it in some respects, we keep getting people coming in from the country that are travel-related. We've seen that in many of the states that are now involved and then when you get community spread it makes the challenge much greater.
So I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now. How much worse it will get will depend on our ability to do two things: to contain the influx of people who are infected coming from the outside, and the ability to contain and mitigate within our own country.
Bottom line, it's going to get worse."

The state of play: Fauci's message is consistent with what other health officials have said about the outbreak, but contradicts President Trump's declaration in late February that the number of cases "within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero."

  • Confirmed cases in the U.S. have now topped 1,000.

Axios

Fauci: "We can't be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said at a press briefing Tuesday that while the risk of contracting the coronavirus for the average American remains "relatively low," the U.S. must realize that "as a nation we can’t be doing the kinds of things we could do a few months ago."

Why it matters: Hundreds of organizations, schools and companies have begun taking this warning seriously, canceling classes, conferences, sporting events and even political rallies as it becomes clear that the U.S. will not be able to stop the spread of the coronavirus into its borders.

Rashaan Ayesh

"You don't want to go to war with a president": Top NIH doctor talks coronavirus response

Dr. Anthony Fauci at a coronavirus press conference at the White House. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Politico that the nation's political polarization is forcing him to "walk the fine balance" of informing the public about the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak and combating misinformation — which can sometimes come from President Trump.

What he's saying: "You should never destroy your own credibility. And you don't want to go to war with a president. ... But you got to walk the fine balance of making sure you continue to tell the truth."

Jacob Knutson

Surgeon general: U.S. is moving to "mitigation phase" of coronavirus response

Screenshot: CNN's "State of the Union"

Cities around the country should start preparing for more cases of coronavirus and think about canceling large gatherings and closing schools "to prevent more deaths," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Why it matters: Adams said the country is moving away from trying to contain the virus to a "mitigation phase," meaning it is now spreading within communities and that people who have no recent travel history are contacting it.

