Top Navy chief self-quarantining after exposure to coronavirus

Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, is self-quarantining against the novel coronavirus following contact with a family member who tested positive for the virus, the Pentagon said in a statement to news outlets Sunday.

The big picture: A Navy official told CNN Gilday had tested negative for COVID-19 and was taking the action as a precautionary measure. Gen. Joseph Lengyel will have a third test Monday after an earlier test indicated he had tested positive and other showed a negative reading, per Reuters. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Anthony Fauci, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn and CDC director Robert Redfiel have also self-quarantined after contact with people who tested positive for the virus.