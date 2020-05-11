51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sen. Lamar Alexander to self-quarantine after staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Lamar Alexander during a committee hearing Thursday on new coronavirus tests on Capitol Hill. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) is going into self-quarantine after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Why it matters: Alexander's committee is due to hold a COVID-19 hearing on Tuesday on safely returning to work and school. Anthony Fauci, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn, CDC director Robert Redfiel are due to testify remotely after coming in "low risk" contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the virus. The three health officials are all self-quarantining.

What they're saying: "After discussing this with the Senate’s attending physician, Senator Alexander, out of an abundance of caution, has decided not to return to Washington, D.C., and will self-quarantine in Tennessee for 14 days," the statement from his chief of staff David Cleary reads.

  • "Almost all of the senator’s Washington, D.C., staff are working from home, and there is no need for any other staff member to self-quarantine.
  • "The senator will be working remotely and will chair the Senate health committee hearing on Tuesday morning by videoconference."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Top Trump health officials in quarantine after coronavirus exposure

CDC director Robert Redfield and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci attend a White House coronavirus briefing. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci has begun a "modified quarantine" after making a "low risk" contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director told CNN and the New York Times Saturday.

Driving the news: CDC director Robert Redfield and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn are in self-quarantine after a similar COVID-19 exposure, officials confirmed earlier Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and President Trump's valet tested positive for the virus this week.

Top Trump health officials to testify before Senate via videoconference

Fauci and Redfield. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn, CDC director Robert Redfield, and coronavirus testing coordinator Brett Giroir will testify via videoconference before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) announced Sunday.

Why it matters: Fauci, Redfield and Hahn are all self-quarantining after coming in "low risk" contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the virus.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday that he is extending the country's coronavirus lockdown, but revealed a three-stage plan to reopen schools, some businesses and the hospitality industry in June and July.

By the numbers: The novel coronavirus has infected over 4 million people and killed 281,000 worldwide as of early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

