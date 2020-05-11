Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) is going into self-quarantine after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Why it matters: Alexander's committee is due to hold a COVID-19 hearing on Tuesday on safely returning to work and school. Anthony Fauci, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn, CDC director Robert Redfiel are due to testify remotely after coming in "low risk" contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the virus. The three health officials are all self-quarantining.

What they're saying: "After discussing this with the Senate’s attending physician, Senator Alexander, out of an abundance of caution, has decided not to return to Washington, D.C., and will self-quarantine in Tennessee for 14 days," the statement from his chief of staff David Cleary reads.

"Almost all of the senator’s Washington, D.C., staff are working from home, and there is no need for any other staff member to self-quarantine.

"The senator will be working remotely and will chair the Senate health committee hearing on Tuesday morning by videoconference."

