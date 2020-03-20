1 hour ago - Health

Coronavirus tests could lead to surprise medical bills because of legislative loophole

Caitlin Owens

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A loophole in the new coronavirus response legislation that President Trump signed into law this week exposes some patients to being billed for coronavirus tests — despite lawmakers' claims that the tests are free for everyone.

Details: The law says tests that have received FDA authorization must be free, but seems to leave out those tests that are awaiting or don't need such emergency approval.

  • The FDA has allowed labs to run tests while their authorization is pending, creating a window in which coverage may not be required under law.
  • The agency also recently issued new guidance allowing states to review tests themselves.
  • The exception "leaves patients open to surprise billing for tests administered under current policy," the Infectious Diseases Society of America wrote in a statement earlier this week.

Yes, but: Many insurers have pledged to fully cover the tests, so just because a patient receives one of these exempted coronavirus tests doesn't mean they'll necessarily be billed.

  • And the Senate GOP proposal for the third round of coronavirus-related legislation includes a provision that would fix the problem.
  • "If not remedied it will leave patients holding the bag for high testing bills and ultimately limit the number of tests being covered during this public health crisis," the American Medical Association wrote in an email to lawmakers acquired by Axios.

Bob Herman

Price of the CDC coronavirus test: $36

A commercial coronavirus test, like the one above, has a price tag of about $51. Photo: Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images

Medicare has released the prices of COVID-19 tests: $35.92 for the tests developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and $51.33 for all other commercial tests.

The bottom line: These are the prices that labs bill Medicare. Most health insurers have waived copays for coronavirus tests, meaning you won't have to pay anything upfront. If you receive bills for any amount, especially if they are higher than these prices, you should appeal.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 13, 2020 - Health
Caitlin Owens

Coronavirus testing is getting better

A health care worker at Carroll Hospital prepares to take samples from a person being tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru station in the hospital's parking garag in Westminster, Maryland. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

We're still not where we need to be, but America's coronavirus testing situation is getting better after major commercial laboratories have jumped in.

The big picture: "We expect more...than 1 million coming on board this week," Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters yesterday.

Caitlin Owens

Why the U.S. is so far behind on coronavirus testing

Data: AEI; Table: Axios Visuals

Some of the nation’s best academic laboratories wanted to begin developing their own coronavirus diagnostic tests early last month, but were blocked by federal rules about test development.

Why it matters: The U.S. is woefully behind in mass deployment of tests to detect coronavirus, determine its spread and isolate hot spots. Once given the go-ahead to develop tests under more relaxed terms, some of these labs were able to get tests up and running in a matter of days.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Health