A coronavirus alarm bell is going off in the Midwest

A cluster of states in the Midwest are seeing more of their coronavirus tests coming back positive — potentially an early indicator of a growing outbreak.

The state of play: A high positive rate means that a higher share of those getting tested are sick. That could be because there are more sick people, or because a state isn't doing enough testing.

The big picture: Even though positivity rates are holding steady in some hotspots, that's not good news when they're plateauing at high levels.

Florida, Nevada, Mississippi and Alabama are all still hovering near a 20% positivity rate, and the positivity rate is still rising in Texas.

That means that those states have a high number of cases, aren't doing enough testing or, most likely, some combination of the two.

Arizona's rate is decreasing, although it's still around 15%.

Between the lines: Total U.S. testing this week decreased by nearly 13% compared to the week before, muddying the picture of what's going on in some states.

Arkansas, for example, saw an increase in its positivity rate over the last two weeks, as its testing decreased by 34%.

Nebraska, on the other hand, is also facing a growing positivity rate, but its testing increased by 9% — a bad combo.

The good news: New York has transformed itself from a national nightmare into a model for every other state, with a positivity rate of 1%. That suggests that it is testing more than enough people, and very few of them are sick.