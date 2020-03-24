24 mins ago - Health

Team USA calls for Tokyo Games delay amid coronavirus concerns

Rebecca Falconer

A display showing a countdown to the start of the Games in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee issued a statement Monday evening calling on this summer's Tokyo Games to be postponed.

What they're saying: Team USA said after consulting with athletes that "even if the current significant health concerns could be alleviated by late summer, the enormous disruptions to the training environment, doping controls and qualification process can’t be overcome in a satisfactory manner."

  • The committee said it's "more clear than ever that the path toward postponement is the most promising.
  • "[W]e encourage the IOC to take all needed steps to ensure the Games can be conducted under safe and fair conditions for all competitors," it added.

Canada and Australia pull out of Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Coronavirus: Norway, Brazil join U.S. teams in push for postponement of Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori watches as Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura and Saori Yoshida hold the Olympic torch on March 20 in Matsushima, Miyagi, Japan. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Norway and Brazil's Olympic committees — alongside the USA Swimming and Track and Field teams — are joining the call for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to be postponed, due to the novel coronavirus.

The latest: The Brazilian Olympic Committee called on Saturday for the games to be postponed until 2021, citing rising infection rates and "the consequent difficulty for athletes to maintain their best competitive level due to the need to stop training and competitions in global scale."

Updated Mar 21, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Canada and Australia pull out of Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus

A Tokyo 2020 Olympics banner in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Pressure is building on organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to call off the Games, after officials in Canada and Australia announced Sunday night they would not send athletes to this summer's event.

Why it matters: Canada and Australia are the first teams to announce they won't go to the Games because of COVID-19 risks. Both countries have called for the event to be held in the northern summer of 2021.

Updated 22 hours ago - Sports
Kendall Baker

An Olympics delay due to coronavirus feels inevitable

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The International Olympic Committee acknowledged for the first time Sunday that it may have to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games — an outcome that once felt impossible but now, amid mounting external pressure, feels inevitable.

The state of play: The IOC set a four-week deadline for a decision and added that canceling the Games is not under consideration because that "would not solve any of the problems or help anybody."

13 hours ago - Sports