The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee issued a statement Monday evening calling on this summer's Tokyo Games to be postponed.

What they're saying: Team USA said after consulting with athletes that "even if the current significant health concerns could be alleviated by late summer, the enormous disruptions to the training environment, doping controls and qualification process can’t be overcome in a satisfactory manner."

The committee said it's "more clear than ever that the path toward postponement is the most promising.

"[W]e encourage the IOC to take all needed steps to ensure the Games can be conducted under safe and fair conditions for all competitors," it added.

Go deeper: Canada and Australia pull out of Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.