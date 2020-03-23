31 mins ago - Sports

Canada pulls out of Summer Olympics in Tokyo over coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

A Tokyo 2020 Olympics banner in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Canada will not send athletes to the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Canadian officials confirmed in a statement Sunday night. It's calling on organizers to postpone the Games for one year.

Why it matters: Canada is the first team to announce it won't go to the Games because of COVID-19 risks. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said earlier the Olympics may have to be postponed if it can't run in "complete form," and the International Olympic Committee confirmed it's in talks with organizers on issues surrounding the impact of the virus on the Games, "including the scenario of postponement."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Orion Rummler

Coronavirus: Norway, Brazil join U.S. teams in push for postponement of Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori watches as Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura and Saori Yoshida hold the Olympic torch on March 20 in Matsushima, Miyagi, Japan. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Norway and Brazil's Olympic committees — alongside the USA Swimming and Track and Field teams — are joining the call for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to be postponed, due to the novel coronavirus.

The latest: The Brazilian Olympic Committee called on Saturday for the games to be postponed until 2021, citing rising infection rates and "the consequent difficulty for athletes to maintain their best competitive level due to the need to stop training and competitions in global scale."

Kendall Baker

Coronavirus threatens Tokyo Olympics

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With the Summer Olympics scheduled to open in Tokyo in less than five months, organizers are grappling with the coronavirus outbreak — and facing questions about whether the games could be moved, postponed, or even canceled.

The backdrop: Japan has closed schools nationwide until late March, and the country's professional baseball league is currently playing preseason games in empty stadiums.

Jacob Knutson

Japan's deputy PM: Olympics "would not make sense" if countries can't send athletes

Japanese Deputy PM Taro Aso. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Taro Aso, Japan's deputy prime minister, said Wednesday that holding the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo "would not make sense" if other countries cannot send their athletes, while the government's top spokesperson insisted the Games were still on, per Reuters.

Why it matters: Though numerous sports leagues around the world have suspended their seasons in response to the pandemic, Japan, which has only 882 confirmed coronavirus cases, remains on track to host the games as scheduled in July even as the pandemic expands across the world.

