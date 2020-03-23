Canada will not send athletes to the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Canadian officials confirmed in a statement Sunday night. It's calling on organizers to postpone the Games for one year.

Why it matters: Canada is the first team to announce it won't go to the Games because of COVID-19 risks. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said earlier the Olympics may have to be postponed if it can't run in "complete form," and the International Olympic Committee confirmed it's in talks with organizers on issues surrounding the impact of the virus on the Games, "including the scenario of postponement."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.