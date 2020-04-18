1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus could impinge on summer plans and seasonal business

Rashaan Ayesh

The beach and walkways are open, but the grass is closed in Huntington, Calif. Photo: Huntington Beach, Calif.

Lawmakers in communities along the U.S. coasts are considering reopening their beaches as the coronavirus pandemic persists and summer nears. Meanwhile, seaside business owners worry about potential losses during their busiest months.

Why it matters: The virus has already smacked the U.S. economy, leaving nearly 22 million Americans unemployed. That number could increase if businesses remain closed or refuse to hire over the summer, the Wall Street Journal notes.

The state of play: Governors and local leaders have closed beaches and boardwalks as stay-at-home orders blanketed their communities. Health care experts are expected to play a significant role in officials' decision making to reopen their tourist attractions or not, per the Washington Post.

  • Delaware Gov. John Carney said, per the Post, "Now's not the time for a vacation or tax-free shopping in our state. Our economy in Delaware relies on a strong tourism economy, and tourism here is really driven by our great beach towns. But we can't have a healthy economy until our communities are healthy."
  • New Jersey officials are confident they'll be able to restore beach and boardwalk access this summer, but they remain unsure what restrictions will look like.
  • New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it's unlikely the city will reopen its public beaches by early summer, as the city remains a hotspot.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that some parks and beaches were reopening for essential activities, including exercise. That same day, the state recorded 58 coronavirus deaths — its highest tally since the start of the pandemic, The Washington Post notes. Florida’s stay-at-home order remains in effect through April 30.

  • Jacksonville beachgoers aren't allowed to bring towels or chairs, and the beaches are operating on limited hours, the Post writes.
  • DeSantis received widespread criticism for refusing to close beaches during spring break, with dozens of students reporting they tested positive for the coronavirus after their vacations, The New York Times reports.

The bottom line: If beaches open, they could be "mobbed this summer because no one wants to get in an airplane or a cruise ship," Long Beach, N.J., Mayor Joseph Mancini told the Post.

Go deeper... In photos: Top destinations before and after coronavirus outbreak

Go deeper

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

President Trump's decision this week to withhold money from the World Health Organization could damage its efforts to fight the next pandemic and other health threats.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.2 million people and killed over 157,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 581,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Axios

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

"Nursing homes are the single biggest fear in all of this. Vulnerable people in one place. It is the feeding frenzy for this virus," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Saturday.

Catch up quick: Outside of inpatient health care settings, the CDC has recorded the largest chunk of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, per data released on Friday.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

Two Asian coronavirus success stories face new wave of infections

A migrant worker is tested by security at a factory in Singapore. Photo: Ore Huiying/Getty Images

Japan and Singapore were glimmers of hope throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but now both countries are struggling to control the breakout as new waves of infections hit the two countries.

Why it matters: The new wave of outbreaks highlights holes in their health systems and response strategies.

Go deeperArrow8 hours ago - World