The highly-anticipated streaming wars are still on, even as most of Hollywood production has come to a halt.

The state of play: NBC's Peacock is still on track to launch tomorrow, April 15th. The company revealed its launch sponsors Monday, and says it will keep ad load at a minimum.

Quibi says it's had 1.75 million downloads since launching last week, but the company didn't reveal how many of those downloads resulted in paid subscriptions.

Disney+ says it now has over 50,000 subscribers after launching five months ago.

Netflix continues to be the most-watched streaming service throughout the coronavirus, according to data from Nielsen.

What's next: HBO Max executives say that the service is still on track to launch in May.

Go deeper: Streaming spikes during coronavirus