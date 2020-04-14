19 mins ago - Economy & Business

No coronavirus ceasefire for streaming wars

Sara Fischer

The highly-anticipated streaming wars are still on, even as most of Hollywood production has come to a halt.

The state of play: NBC's Peacock is still on track to launch tomorrow, April 15th. The company revealed its launch sponsors Monday, and says it will keep ad load at a minimum.

  • Quibi says it's had 1.75 million downloads since launching last week, but the company didn't reveal how many of those downloads resulted in paid subscriptions.
  • Disney+ says it now has over 50,000 subscribers after launching five months ago.
  • Netflix continues to be the most-watched streaming service throughout the coronavirus, according to data from Nielsen.

What's next: HBO Max executives say that the service is still on track to launch in May.

Sara Fischer

Short-form streamer Quibi launches mid-pandemic

Quibi

Quibi, the mobile-only video subscription streaming service, made its highly anticipated consumer debut Monday, launching its new app globally in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Executives say that they are confident in the app's launch at this work-at-home moment, even though the short-form video product was built to be consumed on the go.

Sara Fischer

Streaming spikes during coronavirus

Data: Nielsen; Chart: Axios Visuals

Streaming video has shot up dramatically in the U.S. over the past month, as more people turn to their screens for comfort during the nationwide coronavirus.

Why it matters: The pandemic has changed user behavior to promote more binge-watching, a habit that's likely to stay after the crisis concludes.

Kim HartSara Fischer

Coronavirus breaks the telecom bundle

Reproduced from Park Associates "Broadband Services in the U.S." report; Note: 2019 survey was conducted in Q3, with 10,059 respondents and a ±1% margin of error; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumers are adopting stand-alone broadband services at a much higher rate than just two years ago, and analysts predict that the economic downturn prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak will accelerate the trend.

Why it matters: With a recession looming, consumers may look to cut pay TV service in favor of more robust standalone internet packages once they're free to leave their homes.

