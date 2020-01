The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 450 points Monday, as worries about the coronavirus rattled U.S. markets.

Why it matters: The coronavirus could drastically affect markets if consumers refrain from travel. Companies that rely on tourism including airlines and resorts were hit especially hard Monday. The sell-off marked the Dow's first five-day losing streak since August, AP reports. It was also the S&P 500's worst day since October.