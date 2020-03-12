U.S. stocks set to fall even further amid coronavirus tumult

The selling looks far from over as futures trading on all three major U.S. indexes had to be halted after falling by 5% ahead of the market open today.

The state of play: The S&P 500 will likely fall into a bear market following the Dow, which dropped 20.3% from its last high on Wednesday, officially ending the longest bull market in U.S. history.

"The market is having a crisis of confidence," Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet, tells Axios.

Flashback: Traders were underwhelmed by the Trump administration's lack of concrete stimulus proposals to offset the economic damage expected from the coronavirus outbreak Tuesday night and began selling S&P 500 futures.

The market opened Wednesday morning nearly 2% below its previous closing level and proceeded to fall by another 3% throughout the day.

The World Health Organization's decision to declare the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, a Congressional doctor predicted the U.S. would see 70 million-150 million coronavirus cases, and lockdowns and quarantine measures ordered in countries around the world added fuel to the selloff's fire.

Threat level: Following Wednesday's market carnage President Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, but his speech only increased Wall Street's panic.

In contrast to a joint stimulus package from the Bank of England and U.K. Treasury for around $400 billion of tax breaks, government-funded sick pay and worker benefits announced earlier in the day, Trump's authorization of $50 billion of loans to certain companies looked weak and disjointed, investors said.

Behind the curve: Worse, his proposal to ban European travelers from entering the U.S. for 30 days likely worsens the economic outlook, Stephen Innes, global chief markets strategist at AxiCorp, told Bloomberg.

"By criticizing Europe and not announcing stricter domestic travel measures in the U.S., President Trump is treating COVID-19 as a European and Asian problem. Clearly, the market doesn’t like this."

"Now the 'no endgame in sight' risk-off trade takes over as traders are hammering the sell button now thinking the U.S. government has fallen well behind the curve in its Covid-19 response."

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Trump also was working to pressure Fed chair Jerome Powell to "figure out a way to stimulate the economy," citing three White House officials with knowledge of the matter.

Where it stands: Ahead of the U.S. open, markets in Europe and Asia sank, with Australia's benchmark ASX index again falling by more than 7%, India's Sensex 8% lower, and Thailand's SET losing more than 10% overnight.

Benchmarks in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea all fell to multiyear lows.

The pan-European Stoxx 50 index is down 5%, with some euro area indexes lower by 7%.

