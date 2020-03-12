U.S. stocks set to fall even further amid coronavirus tumult
Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
The selling looks far from over as futures trading on all three major U.S. indexes had to be halted after falling by 5% ahead of the market open today.
The state of play: The S&P 500 will likely fall into a bear market following the Dow, which dropped 20.3% from its last high on Wednesday, officially ending the longest bull market in U.S. history.
- "The market is having a crisis of confidence," Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet, tells Axios.
Flashback: Traders were underwhelmed by the Trump administration's lack of concrete stimulus proposals to offset the economic damage expected from the coronavirus outbreak Tuesday night and began selling S&P 500 futures.
- The market opened Wednesday morning nearly 2% below its previous closing level and proceeded to fall by another 3% throughout the day.
- The World Health Organization's decision to declare the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, a Congressional doctor predicted the U.S. would see 70 million-150 million coronavirus cases, and lockdowns and quarantine measures ordered in countries around the world added fuel to the selloff's fire.
Threat level: Following Wednesday's market carnage President Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, but his speech only increased Wall Street's panic.
- In contrast to a joint stimulus package from the Bank of England and U.K. Treasury for around $400 billion of tax breaks, government-funded sick pay and worker benefits announced earlier in the day, Trump's authorization of $50 billion of loans to certain companies looked weak and disjointed, investors said.
Behind the curve: Worse, his proposal to ban European travelers from entering the U.S. for 30 days likely worsens the economic outlook, Stephen Innes, global chief markets strategist at AxiCorp, told Bloomberg.
- "By criticizing Europe and not announcing stricter domestic travel measures in the U.S., President Trump is treating COVID-19 as a European and Asian problem. Clearly, the market doesn’t like this."
- "Now the 'no endgame in sight' risk-off trade takes over as traders are hammering the sell button now thinking the U.S. government has fallen well behind the curve in its Covid-19 response."
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Trump also was working to pressure Fed chair Jerome Powell to "figure out a way to stimulate the economy," citing three White House officials with knowledge of the matter.
Where it stands: Ahead of the U.S. open, markets in Europe and Asia sank, with Australia's benchmark ASX index again falling by more than 7%, India's Sensex 8% lower, and Thailand's SET losing more than 10% overnight.
- Benchmarks in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea all fell to multiyear lows.
- The pan-European Stoxx 50 index is down 5%, with some euro area indexes lower by 7%.
