1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street braces for another tumultuous day

Courtenay Brown

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Stocks fell more than 4% Wednesday morning, erasing most of Tuesday's big gains.

The big picture: It could be another tumultuous day for Wall Street. The S&P 500 is 18% below its recent record high, as Wall Street grapples with just how bad the coronavirus will be for the global economy. A decline of 20% would mark the end of the stock market’s record-long bull run.

  • A stretch of market volatility like this — with 2% or more moves almost every trading session in recent weeks — has been rare in the past decade.
  • It’s unclear what measures — if any — the Trump administration will be able to get through Congress to stem the economic pain.

Editor's note: This story is developing. Please check back for the latest details.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown

Stocks plunge 7% at close of Wall Street's brutal day

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

U.S. stocks closed more than 7% lower on Monday, after a wild day for the stock market that saw a rare halt in trading.

Why it matters: The sell-off reflects serious fears that the oil price drop and the coronavirus could throw the economy into a recession.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 9, 2020 - Economy & Business
Courtenay Brown

Stocks surge 4% after Wall Street's worst day since 2008

Photo: Timothy Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The stock market closed up more than 4% on Tuesday, recovering half of the losses from Monday's sell-off.

Between the lines: The Trump administration signaled it will work with Congress to try to shore up the economy amid concerns about the effects of the spreading coronavirus and collapsing oil prices.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 20 hours ago - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus doesn't tell the full story behind Dow's plunge

Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

As someone has certainly told you by now, the Dow fell by more than 1,000 points yesterday, its worst day in more than two years, erasing all of 2020's gains. Most news headlines assert that the stock market's momentum was finally broken by "coronavirus fears," but that's not the full story.

What's happening: The novel coronavirus has been infecting and killing scores of people for close to a month and, depending on the day, the market has sold off or risen to record highs.

Go deeperArrowFeb 25, 2020 - Economy & Business