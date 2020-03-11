Stocks fell more than 4% Wednesday morning, erasing most of Tuesday's big gains.

The big picture: It could be another tumultuous day for Wall Street. The S&P 500 is 18% below its recent record high, as Wall Street grapples with just how bad the coronavirus will be for the global economy. A decline of 20% would mark the end of the stock market’s record-long bull run.

A stretch of market volatility like this — with 2% or more moves almost every trading session in recent weeks — has been rare in the past decade.

It’s unclear what measures — if any — the Trump administration will be able to get through Congress to stem the economic pain.

Editor's note: This story is developing. Please check back for the latest details.