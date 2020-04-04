1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The stimulus package has a college gap

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images

Congress’ CARES Act will send one-time relief checks to most Americans. But many adults who are tax dependents won’t get a cut of the more than $300 billion set to be distributed in direct payments.

Yes, but: Adults who can be claimed as dependents on another person's tax return don't qualify either for the $1,200 checks or for the $500 add-on for each child.

  • That means almost 30 million Americans are excluded from the legislation, the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center tells the Dallas Morning News.
  • Many college students, people under the age of 24 whose parents pay for at least half their expenses, adults with disabilities and some seniors are among those excluded.

But, the coronavirus outbreak will still hit college students and young workers hard economically:

  • People under age 24 make up nearly a quarter of industries at higher risk of job losses, according to a Pew analysis.
  • Millions of college students living on campuses have been told to go home. But not all of them have a home to return to, and some depend on student meal plans.
  • It's still unclear how some colleges will refund students who paid for tuition under the expectation that they would take in-person classes, plus other college expenses like housing and dining plans.

Of note: The act does provide that people don't have to repay federal student loans until after Sept. 30 and interest on payments is waived until that date.

Neal Rothschild

College students are still going out despite coronavirus warnings

Data: College Reaction; Note: Margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

More than half of college students say either they or their friends have gone to bars, parties, restaurants or other social gatherings in the last week, according to a new College Reaction poll.

Why it matters: The findings underscore how messages from political leaders and health authorities about the critical importance of social distancing to slow the spread of the virus haven't taken hold with younger Americans.

Dan Primack

What happens when Harvard closes

Photo by Denis Tangney Jr. via Getty Images

As colleges cancel classes and boot students off campus because of the coronavirus, they're creating logistical and financial nightmares that could leave many students in a bind.

Driving the news: Harvard University on Tuesday asked its students to leave on-campus housing this weekend, and to treat their departures as if it were the end of the school year.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Spain tracks more cases than Italy

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC

Spain overtook Italy in its number of coronavirus cases on Saturday, as the global death toll surpassed 60,000, per Johns Hopkins data.

The latest: About half the planet's population is on lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis. Fatalities are exponentially increasing across Europe, with roughly half of deaths worldwide located in Italy and Spain.

