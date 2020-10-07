1 hour ago - Health

Rep. Ruiz: Coronavirus stimulus holdup could exacerbate health disparities

Axios' Caitlin Owens (left) and Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.). Photo: Axios

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) said Wednesday that not passing another coronavirus stimulus package has left holes in state and local infrastructure to adequately fight the pandemic.

Driving the news: This week President Trump ended coronavirus stimulus negotiations with Congress until after the election. Districts with communities of color have desperately needed the aid.

The big picture: The lack of fully funding a public health mitigation program is causing farm workers and Latino communities to especially suffer, said Ruiz, a physician who practiced emergency medicine before his election to Congress.

  • "If you just have testing, you do not have the contact tracing, then you are wasting your money on just testing," he told Axios' Caitlin Owens.
  • "If you have testing, and contact tracing but you don’t support the working families that can’t self-quarantine at home from staying away from their loved ones so they don’t spread this infection to others, then you’re not fully addressing the problem."

Sam Baker
The cost of Washington's coronavirus failures

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump’s cavalier attitude toward the coronavirus is already making the pandemic worse in his own backyard, and the failure to reach a deal on a new round of stimulus will likely make it worse all across the country, for months.

Why it matters: Heading into the winter months without a new round of stimulus in place will leave vulnerable workers without a financial safety net if they get sick — and because of that, experts say, it will likely make the pandemic itself worse.

Jacob Knutson
White House outlines health guidelines following Trump's return

Marine One carrying President Trump back to the White House on Oct. 5. Photo: Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

The White House said Tuesday it has had "hospital-grade disinfection policies" since March, as it outlined the residence's health and safety precautions in a new memo that follows President Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday.

Why it matters: The memo comes amid a botched response to the cluster of cases within the White House, which jeopardized the health of the president and his staff and set a poor example in a country that's already done a terrible job handling the virus, writes Axios' Caitlin Owens.

Jacob Knutson
Top vaccine whistleblower Rick Bright resigns from government

Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifying before Congress in May. Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

The senior vaccine scientist who said in a whistleblower complaint last May that he was demoted for political reasons resigned from his position at the Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Rick Bright, who was chief of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), told Congress in May he believes he was demoted after trying to limit the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus.

