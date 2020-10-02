1 hour ago - Axios Events

Watch: Solving for health equities

Axios will host a conversation on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET on how the pandemic has worsened social and racial inequities in the American health care system, featuring Rep. Markwayne Mullin and Rep. Raul Ruiz.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Trump heads to Walter Reed hospital for "the next few days" — Trump's physician details president's COVID-19 treatment — Biden says he received 2 COVID-19 tests before visiting Michigan — Trumpworld coronavirus tracker — White House has no plans to mandate masks.
  2. Health: Age and obesity put Trump at high risk for severe coronavirus infection Health officials warn of "twindemic"Infections rise in 25 states.
  3. Business: Stocks slump and oil drops after Trump tests positive — Dark clouds forming in emerging markets — U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in September.
  4. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:45 p.m. ET: 34,448,691 — Total deaths: 1,025,315 — Total recoveries: 23,914,378Map.
  5. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:45 p.m. ET: 7,318,110 — Total deaths: 208,485 — Total recoveries: 2,860,650 — Total tests: 104,845,807Map.
White House staff frustrated by lack of info

President Trump steps off Air Force One in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's aides aren't answering basic questions about "who knew what when" about his coronavirus diagnosis — and a lot of those questions are coming from inside the house.

Why it matters: Some current and former White House officials have been privately complaining about the reckless attitude internally toward social distancing and mask wearing, feeling they are being put at risk unnecessarily every day when they show up to work.

World leaders react to Trump testing positive for coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin with President Donald Trump at the 2019 G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Photo: Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

World leaders were sending well wishes on Friday to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

What they're saying: The Kremlin press office said Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram wishing the Trumps well, saying: " I am confident that your vital energy, high spirits, and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus," per Interfax.

