Watch: Solving for health equities

Axios will host a conversation on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET on how the pandemic has worsened social and racial inequities in the American health care system, featuring Rep. Markwayne Mullin and Rep. Raul Ruiz.
President Trump's aides aren't answering basic questions about "who knew what when" about his coronavirus diagnosis — and a lot of those questions are coming from inside the house.
Why it matters: Some current and former White House officials have been privately complaining about the reckless attitude internally toward social distancing and mask wearing, feeling they are being put at risk unnecessarily every day when they show up to work.
World leaders were sending well wishes on Friday to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for the coronavirus.
What they're saying: The Kremlin press office said Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram wishing the Trumps well, saying: " I am confident that your vital energy, high spirits, and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus," per Interfax.