In photos: Children in Spain play outside for first time in six weeks

Orion Rummler

A man crosses a street with a baby in Seville, Spain on April 26. Photo: Cristina Quicler/AFP via Getty Images

Children in Spain were allowed to go outside on Sunday for the first time since a nationwide lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus began six weeks ago.

Driving the news: Spain's government has permitted the country's 6.3 million children under the age of 14 to go outside for one hour each day, but no more than one kilometer away from their homes, according to the BBC. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Saturday that Spain will begin gradually easing more restrictions on May 2 if new cases continue to fall.

A man and his son go for a walk on April 26 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
A girl jumps rope in Barcelona, Spain on April 26. Photo: Miquel Benitez/Getty Images
A mother takes her children for a walk in Ibiza, Spain on April 26. Photo: Andres Iglesias/Getty Images
A woman poses for a selfie with three children in Valencia, Spain on April 26. Photo: Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty Images
A man rides bikes with two children in a park in Seville, Spain on April 26. Photo: Cristina Quicler/AFP via Getty Images
A man and his son play soccer on April 26 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Children play with their mother in a park in Seville, Spain on April 26. Photo: Cristina Quicler/AFP via Getty Images
A child slides on a toboggan in Barcelona, Spain on April 26. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images
Girls roller skate in a bicycle path in Seville, Spain on April 26. Photo: Niccolo Guasti/Getty Images
A boy rides a bicycle in Seville, Spain on April 26. Photo: Marcelo del Pozo/Getty Images

Orion RummlerRebecca Falconer

In photos: Groups protest coronavirus lockdowns across the U.S.

Protestors outside the Louisiana Governor's Mansion on April 25 in Baton Rouge. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Protesters gathered in Florida, Louisiana and Texas on Saturday against stay-at-home orders designed to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus, following a week of similar demonstrations across the country.

Why it matters: Leading coronavirus modeling shows the country's collective sacrifice of an economic shutdown — which has resulted in over 26 million jobless claims — has likely prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths, serving as a sign that social distancing is working.

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Cities take steps toward reopening

People cool off from the heat at Newport Beach, California, on Saturday. Photo: Michael Heiman/Getty Images

President Trump said at a press briefing Friday that it's "exciting to see" parts of the country begin to reopen, but he's urging people maintain physical distancing and use face coverings as the number of U.S. COVID-19 cases continue to rise along with the death toll.

The big picture: People flocked to newly reopened Ventura and Orange county beaches in Southern California Saturday, per the Los Angeles Times, which reports officials saying there were "few incidents." In Georgia and in Oklahoma businesses including salons and spas reopened Friday, while Alaska also eased restrictions on restaurants.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The novel coronavirus has now infected almost 2.9 million people and killed over 200,000, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 817,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 939,000 from 5.1 million tests), followed by Spain (more than 223,000).

