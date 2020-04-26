Children in Spain were allowed to go outside on Sunday for the first time since a nationwide lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus began six weeks ago.

Driving the news: Spain's government has permitted the country's 6.3 million children under the age of 14 to go outside for one hour each day, but no more than one kilometer away from their homes, according to the BBC. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Saturday that Spain will begin gradually easing more restrictions on May 2 if new cases continue to fall.

A man and his son go for a walk on April 26 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

A girl jumps rope in Barcelona, Spain on April 26. Photo: Miquel Benitez/Getty Images

A mother takes her children for a walk in Ibiza, Spain on April 26. Photo: Andres Iglesias/Getty Images

A woman poses for a selfie with three children in Valencia, Spain on April 26. Photo: Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty Images

A man rides bikes with two children in a park in Seville, Spain on April 26. Photo: Cristina Quicler/AFP via Getty Images

A man and his son play soccer on April 26 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Children play with their mother in a park in Seville, Spain on April 26. Photo: Cristina Quicler/AFP via Getty Images

A child slides on a toboggan in Barcelona, Spain on April 26. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

Girls roller skate in a bicycle path in Seville, Spain on April 26. Photo: Niccolo Guasti/Getty Images

A boy rides a bicycle in Seville, Spain on April 26. Photo: Marcelo del Pozo/Getty Images

