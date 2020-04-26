A man crosses a street with a baby in Seville, Spain on April 26. Photo: Cristina Quicler/AFP via Getty Images
Children in Spain were allowed to go outside on Sunday for the first time since a nationwide lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus began six weeks ago.
Driving the news: Spain's government has permitted the country's 6.3 million children under the age of 14 to go outside for one hour each day, but no more than one kilometer away from their homes, according to the BBC. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Saturday that Spain will begin gradually easing more restrictions on May 2 if new cases continue to fall.
Protesters gathered in Florida, Louisiana and Texas on Saturday against stay-at-home orders designed to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus, following a week of similar demonstrations across the country.
Why it matters: Leading coronavirus modeling shows the country's collective sacrifice of an economic shutdown — which has resulted in over 26 million jobless claims — has likely prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths, serving as a sign that social distancing is working.
President Trump said at a press briefing Friday that it's "exciting to see" parts of the country begin to reopen, but he's urging people maintain physical distancing and use face coverings as the number of U.S. COVID-19 cases continue to rise along with the death toll.
The novel coronavirus has now infected almost 2.9 million people and killed over 200,000, Johns Hopkins data shows.
By the numbers: More than 817,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 939,000 from 5.1 million tests), followed by Spain (more than 223,000).