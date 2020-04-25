8 mins ago - Health

Spain's prime minister looks to ease coronavirus restrictions in May

Orion Rummler

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at a session at the Lower Chamber of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid on April 22. Photo: Sebastian Mariscal/EFE/AFP via Getty Images

Spain will begin gradually easing stay-at-home restrictions on May 2 if the evolution of novel coronavirus cases look positive, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Saturday.

Why it matters: Spain has reported the most COVID-19 cases outside of the U.S. (almost 224,000), although it has recorded nearly 4,000 fewer deaths than Italy — the second most-affected country in Europe, per Johns Hopkins. Sánchez said the country's reopening, or its "new normal," would continue until a vaccine is found.

Driving the news: Sánchez said that Spain's decision-making body, the Council of Ministers, will approve the country's gradual reopening plans next Tuesday.

What he's saying: "It is important to strictly follow the rules for the departure of minors from tomorrow. If we act with prudence and the evolution continues to be positive, from May 2 outings for individual physical activity and walks with people with whom we live will be allowed," Sánchez said on Saturday.

  • "We will advance at different speeds, but with the same rules, towards the new normal that will rule our lives until we have a vaccine," he added.

Flashback: Spain began letting children outside this week after forcing them to remain home for five weeks, and factories and construction were allowed to resume business.

Go deeper: The global experiment of exiting lockdown

Go deeper

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Spain will begin gradually easing nationwide stay-at-home restrictions starting on May 2 if novel coronavirus cases continue to decline, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Saturday.

Why it matters: Spain has reported the most COVID-19 cases outside of the U.S., although it has recorded nearly 4,000 less deaths than Italy, the other most-affected country in Europe, per Johns Hopkins. Sánchez said the country's reopening, or its "new normal," would continue until a vaccine is found.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 42 mins ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The South is at risk of being devastated by the coronavirus, as states tend to have at-risk populations and weak health care systems — and they're the ones moving fastest to loosen social distancing rules.

The big picture: The official death toll for the coronavirus in the U.S. surged past 50,000 on Friday, per Johns Hopkins.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health
Jacob Knutson

USS Kidd forced to port after 18 sailors test positive for coronavirus

The guided missile destroyer USS Kidd. Photo: Getty Images

At least 18 sailors aboard the USS Kidd have tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the ship to port where it will be cleaned and disinfected, the U.S. Navy said in a statement on Friday.

Why it matters: This marks the second significant outbreak on a U.S. naval vessel. The nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt moved 2,700 members offshore as crew members tested positive for the coronavirus in late March.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow24 hours ago - Health