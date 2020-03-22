Senate Republicans enter quarantine ahead of critical coronavirus vote

More Republican senators entered self-quarantine on Sunday after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The Senate is expected to vote Monday on a $1.8 trillion stimulus package intended to curb the economic impacts of the coronavirus. As of Sunday evening, Democrats in the House and Senate had not yet agreed to back the bill as proposed by Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell already delayed a cloture vote — which requires 60 votes to advance the bill — on Sunday afternoon after a breakdown in negotiations.

With five Republican senators in quarantine and unable to vote, the current party balance in the Senate is 48 Republicans and 47 Democrats.

The following senators are currently in self-quarantine:

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.)

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah)

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)

Between the lines: Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) have proposed a resolution to move to remote voting, which is currently not possible in the Senate.