Coronavirus causes kids to lose ground in school

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A likely coronavirus scenario: More inequality among schoolkids, made worse the longer they're not in classrooms.

Why it matters: Summer breaks already require some kids to do more catchup than others, and many students won't return to schools until the fall — at the earliest.

The big picture: 39 states plus D.C. and 3 U.S. territories have closed schools for the school year, with others facing deadlines soon on whether to reopen on May 1 or later, Education Week reports.

"What used to be a three-month summer learning loss, which was always an issue, is now going to be a five- or six-month summer learning loss," Khan Academy CEO Sal Khan said at an Axios event today.

  • "Based on the historical data, it looks like kids will not only not learn for those six months, but they’ll be forgetting for those six months — so they’ll probably lose an entire year," he told Axios' Kim Hart.

Between the lines: History and geography scores among 8th graders have declined since 2014, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced today.

  • Lower-performing students lost more ground than middle- and higher-performing students, mirroring a pattern seen in recent reading and math scores, the AP reports.

The bottom line: Every parent wants the best for their kids, but this period — when parents with fewer resources are left to fend for themselves — will result in more kids left behind.

Rashaan Ayesh

Education experts bracing for a year of learning loss from coronavirus

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for The LA Promise Fund's "Hello Future" Summit

Sal Khan, the CEO and founder of education company Khan Academy, told Axios' Kim Hart on Thursday that education experts are preparing for at least a year of learning loss after the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to shut down across the country.

What he's saying: "What used to be a three-month summer learning loss, which was always an issue, is now going to be a five- or six-month summer learning loss. ... Based on the historical data, it looks like kids will not only not learn for those six months, but they’ll be forgetting for those six months — so they’ll probably lose an entire year."

Kansas governor: "Way too early to call" whether schools will be open in fall

Photo: Axios Events

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) said Thursday during an Axios virtual event that it's "way too early to call" whether the states' schools will reopen in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Kelly was one of the fastest governors in the country to move to close school buildings at the start of the outbreak, making that decision in mid-March. She added that the state would "prepare for the worst" in anticipation of a second wave of the virus in the fall and be prepared whether school buildings were open or shut.

