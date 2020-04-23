1 hour ago - Health

Education experts bracing for a year of learning loss from coronavirus

Rashaan Ayesh

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for The LA Promise Fund's "Hello Future" Summit

Sal Khan, the CEO and founder of education company Khan Academy, told Axios' Kim Hart on Thursday that education experts are preparing for at least a year of learning loss after the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to shut down across the country.

What he's saying: "What used to be a three-month summer learning loss, which was always an issue, is now going to be a five- or six-month summer learning loss. ... Based on the historical data, it looks like kids will not only not learn for those six months, but they’ll be forgetting for those six months — so they’ll probably lose an entire year."

  • Khan said that going over basic reading, writing and math skills for at least half an hour a day per subject can help prevent those skills from atrophying.
  • He also emphasized the importance of incorporating education and play into students' daily routines.

The big picture: The coronavirus has highlighted the technological divide among students as they struggle to access their learning materials online, such as those from Khan Academy.

  • Khan did note that local governments and corporations have stepped up and are providing students with more resources.

Go deeper: Virus-driven shift to online classes brings home the digital divide

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday all World Health Organization member nations should support an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison said. France and the U.K. have said the focus should be on fighting the virus, "not to apportion blame," Reuters notes.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated 11 hours ago - Health
Axios

Watch: Axios hosts a live virtual conversation on education

Axios hosted a live, virtual event on how the coronavirus is widening the homework gap and the creative solutions surfacing across the nation, featuring Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, FCC chairman Ajit Pai and Khan Academy CEO Sal Khan.

Updated 4 hours ago - Axios Events
Axios

Kansas governor: "Way too early to call" whether schools will be open in fall

Photo: Axios Events

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) said Thursday during an Axios virtual event that it's "way too early to call" whether the states' schools will reopen in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Kelly was one of the fastest governors in the country to move to close school buildings at the start of the outbreak, making that decision in mid-March. She added that the state would "prepare for the worst" in anticipation of a second wave of the virus in the fall and be prepared whether school buildings were open or shut.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Health