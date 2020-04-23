Education experts bracing for a year of learning loss from coronavirus

Sal Khan, the CEO and founder of education company Khan Academy, told Axios' Kim Hart on Thursday that education experts are preparing for at least a year of learning loss after the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to shut down across the country.

What he's saying: "What used to be a three-month summer learning loss, which was always an issue, is now going to be a five- or six-month summer learning loss. ... Based on the historical data, it looks like kids will not only not learn for those six months, but they’ll be forgetting for those six months — so they’ll probably lose an entire year."

Khan said that going over basic reading, writing and math skills for at least half an hour a day per subject can help prevent those skills from atrophying.

He also emphasized the importance of incorporating education and play into students' daily routines.

The big picture: The coronavirus has highlighted the technological divide among students as they struggle to access their learning materials online, such as those from Khan Academy.

Khan did note that local governments and corporations have stepped up and are providing students with more resources.

