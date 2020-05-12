44 mins ago - Health

Russia reports most coronavirus cases outside the U.S.

A medical worker and patient after conducting a computed tomography scan at the Federal Clinical Center of Higher Medical Technologies of the Russian Federal Medical Biological Agency in Khimki, Russia on May 12. Photo: Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images

Russia is reporting the most novel coronavirus cases in the world outside of the U.S., per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Russia first reported a surge of more than 35,000 cases between April 30 and May 3. The country has reported over 2,100 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, a significantly lower number than the other most-affected countries such as Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman and close adviser Dmitry Peskov was recently hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, following positive tests for several other senior officials, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Between the lines: China has reported fewer infections and deaths than other countries battling COVID-19, but its reporting has encountered considerable skepticism from the CIA and leaders around the world.

Go deeper: Russia goes after coronavirus in latest health misinformation push

Go deeper

Putin's spokesman hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus

Peskov (R) with Putin in 2019. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin's longtime spokesman and close adviser Dmitry Peskov has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, Russian news agencies report, following positive tests for several other senior officials, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Why it matters: The virus is now inside Putin's inner circle. The Russian president has been conducting meetings by video conference, though, and Peskov says he hasn't seen Putin in over a month. Russia's outbreak is among the world's fastest-growing, and is likely far more severe even than the official numbers suggest.

6 hours ago - World

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea reported 27 new novel coronavirus cases linked to a Seoul nightclub district, taking the cluster total to 101, with more than 10,900 infections confirmed nationwide on Tuesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 286,000 worldwide as of Tuesday morning, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.8 million tests), followed by Spain (over 227,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 11 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

NIAID director Anthony Fauci, CDC chief Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner are testifying remotely at a Senate hearing on Tuesday about when the U.S. can safely reopen the economy.

Details: Fauci told the New York Times that he will warn the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that reopening prematurely could cause "needless suffering and death."

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 11 hours ago - Health