2 hours ago - World

Putin's spokesman hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus

Peskov (R) with Putin in 2019. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin's longtime spokesman and close adviser Dmitry Peskov has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, Russian news agencies report, following positive tests for several other senior officials, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Why it matters: The virus is now inside Putin's inner circle. The Russian president has been conducting meetings by video conference, though, and Peskov says he hasn't seen Putin in over a month. Russia's outbreak is among the world's fastest-growing, and is likely far more severe even than the official numbers suggest.

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea reported 27 new novel coronavirus cases linked to a Seoul nightclub district, taking the cluster total to 101, with more than 10,900 infections confirmed nationwide on Tuesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 286,000 worldwide as of Tuesday morning, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.8 million tests), followed by Spain (over 227,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

NIAID director Anthony Fauci, CDC chief Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner are testifying remotely at a Senate hearing on Tuesday about when the U.S. can safely reopen the economy.

Details: Fauci told the New York Times that he will warn the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that reopening prematurely could cause "needless suffering and death."

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health

Iowa governor to follow "modified quarantine" after White House visit

Reynolds with President Trump on May 6. Photo: Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that she plans to follow a "modified quarantine plan" after her visit to the White House last week, reports the Des Moines Register.

The big picture: Reynolds joined a coronavirus task force meeting last Wednesday with Vice President Pence and his staff, including press secretary Katie Miller, who later tested positive for the coronavirus. Reynolds said she tested negative for the coronavirus this week and feels healthy, but will continue daily testing.

Go deeper: Pence press secretary tests positive for the coronavirus

22 hours ago - Politics & Policy