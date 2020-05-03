16 mins ago - World

Russia sees 4 days of record increases in coronavirus cases

Jacob Knutson

President Vladimir Putin visits a hospital in Moscow on March 24, 2020. Photo: Alexey Druzhinin/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Russia reported 10,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, increasing its confirmed case total to 134,687.

Why it matters: It marks the fourth consecutive day that the country announced record single-day increases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

  • From April 30 to May 3, Russia has reported a surge of more than 35,233 cases. It follows about a week of relatively steady increases of around 5,000 to 6,000 cases per day.

The big picture: Moscow, the largest city by population in Russia, accounts for more than a half of total cases.

  • Around 50% of the total cases were asymptomatic, Russia's coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement, according to CNN.
  • The virus has killed at least 1,280 people in Russia.
  • President Vladimir Putin extended the country's nationwide lockdown through May 11 last week.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 3,444,291 — Total deaths: 244,122 — Total recoveries — 1,100,442Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 1,133,069 — Total deaths: 66,385 — Total recoveries — 175,382 — Total tested: 6,816,347Map.
  3. Public health: New York releases preliminary antibody test resultsFDA grants emergency authorization of remdesivir to treat coronavirus.
  4. Trump: Trump moves to replace HHS watchdog — POTUS says there are enough coronavirus tests for Senate.
  5. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown by 2 weeks — Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death during ICU stint.
  6. Federal government: Former President Bush urges unity to overcome the coronavirusPelosi and McConnell reject additional coronavirus tests for Congress
  7. Business: Divisions continue in states reopening economiesU.S. farmers markets reopen Berkshire Hathaway didn't buy the coronavirus dip.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Zachary Basu

Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death during ICU stint

Johnson during a moment of silence to honour the U.K.'s essential workers. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview with The Sun on Sunday that the rapid deterioration of his condition while suffering from the coronavirus had doctors preparing how to announce his death.

What he's saying: “It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it. They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario. "I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place. The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong."

59 mins ago - World