Russia sees 4 days of record increases in coronavirus cases
President Vladimir Putin visits a hospital in Moscow on March 24, 2020. Photo: Alexey Druzhinin/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images
Russia reported 10,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, increasing its confirmed case total to 134,687.
Why it matters: It marks the fourth consecutive day that the country announced record single-day increases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
- From April 30 to May 3, Russia has reported a surge of more than 35,233 cases. It follows about a week of relatively steady increases of around 5,000 to 6,000 cases per day.
The big picture: Moscow, the largest city by population in Russia, accounts for more than a half of total cases.
- Around 50% of the total cases were asymptomatic, Russia's coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement, according to CNN.
- The virus has killed at least 1,280 people in Russia.
- President Vladimir Putin extended the country's nationwide lockdown through May 11 last week.
Go deeper: Russian prime minister tests positive for coronavirus