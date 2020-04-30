1 hour ago - World

Russian prime minister tests positive for coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on April 30. Photo: Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting on Thursday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Mishustin is one of just a handful of major elected world leaders to test positive for the virus. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive in early April and was forced to step away from his work for several weeks, including for a stint in intensive care.

The big picture: Russia, which has been on lockdown since early March, has reported more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus but only 1,073 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

  • Russia overtook China and Iran in confirmed cases this week, though experts doubt whether any of these authoritarian countries are reporting accurate numbers.

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, informing President Vladimir Putin of the development in a televised meeting on Thursday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 231,000 worldwide as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).

Dave Lawler

Boris Johnson says U.K. is "past the peak" of the coronavirus

Returning to the podium Thursday for the first time since recovering from the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he could confirm that the U.K. is "past the peak of this disease."

Why it matters: The U.K. has Europe's second-highest death toll, behind Italy, and the number of active cases continued to tick upwards last week even as it fell in other hard-hit countries like France and Spain. With the situation now improving, Johnson said he'll announce a "comprehensive plan" next week for re-opening the economy, schools and transportation.

Rebecca Falconer

Dianne Feinstein urges McConnell not to recall Senate during pandemic

Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Capitol Hill in December. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Wednesday calling on him to not recall sessions in the chamber amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: McConnell said Monday that the Senate will reconvene on May 4 as it begins to consider the next coronavirus stimulus package. Feinstein at 86 is the oldest member of the Senate. She asked him to allow the chamber to continue working remotely "in the interest of public health and sending the right message to the nation."

