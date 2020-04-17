1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

States face dilemma over when to reopen

Alayna TreeneStef W. Kight

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Some U.S. mayors and governors are bracing for new pressures to reopen too soon — and warn second surges of coronavirus infections would only force fresh clampdowns — after President Trump unveiled guidelines for "Opening Up America Again."

What they're saying: "That would be like releasing someone from prison, and then saying, 'Sorry, you need to come back to serve more time,'" Paul TenHaken, the mayor of Sioux Falls, S.D., and a Republican, tells Axios.

  • Meanwhile, some red-state governors, like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, say they plan to reopen sooner rather than later.
  • Even as cases appear to be plateauing or declining in some states, statistics suggest many population centers aren't ready to start and that social distancing measures may be needed well into next year.

Driving the news: President Trump said yesterday that some states with low numbers of reported cases are ready to start getting back to normal as soon as today — even as he released "gated" criteria for phased returns that suggest a far longer road back to anything approaching normal.

  • Abbott said he'll announce the state's reopening plans on Friday in a series of executive orders, and claims the guidelines will be full of safeguards to protect its people.
  • "It will do us no good to open up businesses, to get back to work and get back to normal, if doing so causes the coronavirus to increase the spread," the Texas governor said in an interview with a Dallas-area television station. "The last thing we can do is to reignite that spread."
  • Trump made clear that states' decisions are up to governors, but as some governors move forward, there are concerns that the presidents' words could add political pressure to others in an election year to ease social distancing restrictions and rev up their economies.

Why it matters: Governors and mayors are being ushered onto a political tightrope as they navigate one of the most devastating and durable emergencies in U.S. history.

  • If they don't open soon enough, Trump could launch public attacks on governor's slowness to respond and blame them for negative impacts on the economy.
  • The economy has long been the number one voting issue for the vast majority of Americans. Allowing state and local economies to tank in the lead up to an election — even if it is the necessary and right decision — could hurt governors' political parties.
  • Cautious governors could face pressure from angry, impatient constituents. Protests by people, many of whom are Trump supporters, who want to go back to work, have already begun to break out around America.

In Sioux Falls, Mayor TenHaken has called for shelter-in-place in a city with a high share of the state's rising number of COVID-19 cases. But South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has refused to enact a state-wide order.

  • TenHaken said the decision, which he's still wrestling with, is especially difficult in a red state, and has spurred questions about infringing on civil liberties.
  • He also noted that the number of cases in South Dakota isn't projected to peak until at least mid-May.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel tells Axios every mayor of a big city clashes with their governor at some point:

  • "Look, anywhere you go in a state, a city in a major metropolitan area is going to be a big engine. And there's going to be tension. I mean, you see it playing out either in politics, personality, or more importantly resources — and that's fine. It happens when this virus isn't happening, and it comes in distress."

Between the lines: Some governors are seeking to minimize political pressures and patchwork health risks by banding together.

  • Midwestern governors in Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky announced coordination on reopening on Thursday.
  • Northeastern states, including those hardest-hit by the virus like New York and New Jersey, announced a regional task force to guide the easing of coronavirus restrictions on Monday. These seven East Coast governors also extended their shelter-in-place orders through May 15.
  • Western states including California, Oregon and Washington teamed up earlier this week on a plan to lift lockdowns as conditions permit.

Be smart: 66% of Americans are more concerned that state governments will lift restrictions on public activity too quickly, according to a new Pew Research survey. Only 32% are more concerned that they will not lift them soon enough.

