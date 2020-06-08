13 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus racial disparities on display in the nation's capital

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Data: District of Columbia Government and U.S. Census Bureau; Graphic: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Low-income, majority-black neighborhoods in D.C. are getting hit hardest by the coronavirus — a reflection of racial and socioeconomic trends that have sparked mass protests only miles from these neighborhoods.

The big picture: The virus's racial disparities around the country are a result of other longstanding inequities in health, housing, employment, income and other aspects of society.

These disparities have been felt acutely in some communities for decades.

  • Christina Henderson, program director of the DC Dream Center, has seen them first-hand for years through her work in her neighborhood of Southeast D.C.
  • Although each of the district's 8 wards has a similar-sized population, ranging from around 78,000 to around 95,000 people, the virus has impacted them very differently.

I asked Henderson — better known as Ms. Tina to those she works with and serves — to explain the difference between how she thinks the coronavirus pandemic has impacted her poor, primarily-black neighborhood versus Dupont Circle, a whiter, wealthier D.C. neighborhood near the White House.

  • In Dupont, “most of those people ended up working at home. They could do the distancing thing. They didn’t have to be around people….Even if they didn't work at home, if they decided they wanted to take sick leave or vacation or whatever, they could take it.”
  • “In Anacostia, most of those people are working in fast food restaurants, CVS, Giant, Safeway, where they’re coming in contact with people every day. And I think when somebody from Dupont Circle [walks] into the hospital, somebody is going to listen to them and pay attention to them and take them seriously."
  • “When somebody from Anacostia goes in there...because of the way they talk, the way they stand, the way they dress, people do not take them seriously….What they’re trying to say, they don’t say, because they don’t know how to say it.”

My colleagues and I further explored the racial dynamics of the pandemic over the weekend. Read the deep dive, which includes more from Ms. Tina.

Amy Harder
Civil rights leaders call for more diverse oil and gas industry

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America’s leading civil rights leaders are calling on the oil and gas industry — dominated by white men — to hire more women and people of color.

Why it matters: The effort, led by Rev. Jesse Jackson and National Urban League President Marc Morial, has been underway for weeks, though the topic has taken on a new urgency in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 7,026,032 — Total deaths: 403,016 — Total recoveries — 3,147,793Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m ET: 1,942,363 — Total deaths: 110,514 — Total recoveries: 506,367 — Total tested: 20,235,768Map.
  3. Public health: Why the pandemic is hitting minorities harder — Coronavirus curve rises in FloridaHow racism threatens the response to the pandemic.
  4. World: New Zealand has no known COVID-19 cases for the first time since the virus arrived in the country on Feb. 28.
  5. Tech: The pandemic is accelerating next-generation disease diagnostics — Robotics looks to copy software-as-a-service model amid pandemic.
  6. Education: Students and teachers flunked remote learning.
Orion RummlerRebecca Falconer
Black Lives Matter demonstrators driving change in policing policies

Demonstrators face off with law enforcement personnel near the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct in Seattle on June 6. Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has pledged reforms and cuts for the first time to police funds and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced plans for a major shake-up of the city's policing.

Why it matters: These are the latest examples of Black Lives Matter protesters driving changes in policing policies after almost two weeks of nationwide demonstrations that began over the death of George Floyd and other African Americans in custody.

