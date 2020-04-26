1 hour ago - Health

96% of 3,300 inmates with coronavirus were asymptomatic, survey shows

Axios

Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

96% of 3,277 inmates in state prison systems in Arkansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia who tested positive for the coronavirus did not show symptoms, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The findings suggest that asymptomatic patients could be contributing to the spread of the virus at a far higher level than suspected, especially in prisons, which have proven to be a breeding ground for COVID-19 in the U.S.

  • This is especially noteworthy because health officials have prioritized testing and surveillance for people that show symptoms. 4,693 total tests were conducted.
  • “It adds to the understanding that we have a severe undercount of cases in the U.S.,” Dr. Leana Wen, adjunct associate professor of emergency medicine at George Washington University, told Reuters.

The big picture: Two prisons — Marion Correctional Institute in Ohio and Chicago's Cook County jail — are among the largest known sources of coronavirus infections in the U.S.

  • At Marion, close to 95% of the 2,028 inmates who tested positive for the virus were asymptomatic, according to Reuters.

Go deeper: Coronavirus behind bars

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The novel coronavirus has now infected almost 2.9 million people and killed over 200,000, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 817,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 939,000 from 5.1 million tests), followed by Spain (more than 223,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,915,368 — Total deaths: 203,534 — Total recoveries — 827,808Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 939,249 — Total deaths: 53,934 — Total recoveries — 105,818 — Total tested: 5,184,635Map.
  3. Business latest: Last coronavirus stimulus checks might not arrive until SeptemberSmall businesses sue insurersChamber of Commerce to send reopening letter.
  4. Public health updates: U.S. coronavirus testing numbers should soon double — WHO warns against coronavirus "immunity passports" — States stockpile hydroxychloroquine as FDA issues warning — Some young COVID-19 patients have severe strokes.
  5. State updates: 96% of 3,300 inmates with coronavirus were asymptomatic — Focus group: Ohio swing voters want Trump to act more like a governor.
  6. World latest: Children in Spain play outside for first time in six weeks— Boris Johnson returning to work — India begins to relax lockdown — Ramadan during the pandemic.
  7. 1 🍺 thing: State shutdowns and restaurant closures could leave millions of gallons of beer wasted.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 21 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has now infected more than 939,000 people and killed over 53,700 in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 100,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Sunday morning.

The big picture: The official COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. surged past 50,000 on Friday, per Johns Hopkins. The number of tests conducted in the U.S. surpassed 5 million on Saturday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health