Ohio prison is largest known source of coronavirus infections in U.S.

Fadel Allassan

A state prison in Marion, Ohio, is now the United States' largest known source of COVID-19 infections, according to a New York Times database.

Why it matters: With poor sanitary conditions and close quarters for inmates, U.S. prison and detention systems are dangerously susceptible to the coronavirus. Prisons around the country have become vectors for infection, prompting authorities to either release inmates or take other steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The big picture: 1,937 people, or nearly three-quarters of the prison's population, have been infected at the Marion Correctional Institute. One in five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio can now be traced back to the state's prison system, according to the Times.

Restrictions are beginning to be relaxed across Europe as coronavirus case numbers stabilized in several countries, the BBC reports.

Zoom in: Germany has reopened some stores, Poland is permitting visits to parks and forests and in Norway students have returned to preschool. In Denmark, where preschool and elementary school students went back last Wednesday, dental surgeries, hair salons and tattoo parlors also reopened Monday, per the BBC.

Rebecca Falconer

Nursing homes must now report all coronavirus cases

Seema Verma during the coronavirus briefing at the White House on Sunday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Nursing homes are now required to report all novel coronavirus cases directly to the CDC, and families and patients at the facilities must also be informed, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma said Sunday.

Why it matters: Except for inpatient health care settings, the largest amount of COVID-19 deaths the CDC has recorded has been in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Thousands of residents have died of the virus in long-term care facilities; however, the agency had not previously formally tracked the number of cases inside the homes.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 761,000 on Monday, while total deaths surged past 40,700.

The big picture: Both Republican and Democratic governors expressed confusion, frustration at Trump's call to "liberate" states in defiance of stay-at-home orders. Some have said testing capacity is not where it needs to be to reopen states.

