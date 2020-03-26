Prisma Health, the largest nonprofit health group in South Carolina, announced Wednesday that it's developed a device that will enable one ventilator to be used on up to four patients being treated for the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Ventilators are critical in the treatment of the most severe cases of COVID-19 in helping patients to breathe. But they're in short supply as demand grows, with the number of coronavirus cases increasing as U.S. testing capacity expands.

Details: The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the Prisma Health 3D-printed device, called the VESper, which the firm said in a statement was developed with "material already in use for medical devices and produced at minimal cost."

What they're saying: Peter Tilkemeier, Department of Medicine at Prisma Health-Upstate chair, said rapid rises in patients requiring machine-assisted breathing can cause an "acute shortage" of necessary equipment overnight.

The VESper "can be lifesaving when the number of critically ill patients requiring breathing support is greater than the number of available ventilators," he added. "A number of U.S. hospitals are likely to begin experiencing this with COVID-19."

