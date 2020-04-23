18 mins ago - Economy & Business

Chamber of Commerce president: PPP 2.0 won't be enough

Ursula Perano

Chamber of Congress president Suzanne Clark told Axios on Thursday that Congress' replenishment of the Paycheck Protection Program loan fund will not be enough to sustain small businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: The PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) is meant to help small businesses weather the toll of closures and economic pain from the coronavirus restrictions.

  • The Senate passed a $484 billion interim coronavirus funding bill on Tuesday that allocated $322 billion towards replenishing the program. The House will vote on it Thursday evening.

Clark said Congress will have to allocate "at least another $250 billion" in order to hold small businesses over: "They can't start working on the next round fast enough."

  • Clark said that gradual re-openings are inevitable, stating: "We're free enterprise people, so we don't think this is going to be government aid and assistance forever."
  • "We have to help people who are in real pain right now, and then we have to sensibly and safely reopen so that Americans have access to their paychecks again," she added.

Note: Axios qualified for a loan under this program. More details here.

Chamber of Commerce worries about liabilities as businesses reopen

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark told Axios during a virtual event Thursday that employers could face massive liability concerns by re-opening their businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, calling it "a second economic risk."

Why it matters: Governors nationwide are looking to reopen non-essential businesses following weeks of social distancing that have handicapped the economy. The lifting of restrictions are bringing non-essential workers back out of their homes and increasing their exposure to the coronavirus.

Coronavirus causes kids to lose ground in school

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A likely coronavirus scenario: More inequality among schoolkids, made worse the longer they're not in classrooms.

Why it matters: Summer breaks already require some kids to do more catchup than others, and many students won't return to schools until the fall — at the earliest.

Ursula Perano

House passes resolution creating coronavirus oversight committee

Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The House voted along party lines on Thursday in favor of establishing a select committee to oversee the federal government's response to the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The committee, chaired by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), will have subpoena power and broad authority to investigate how the Trump administration uses the trillions of dollars in coronavirus relief allocated by Congress.

