Pork and beef prices surge as meat plants shutter due to coronavirus

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Hundreds of meat plant workers across the country have fallen ill with the coronavirus, leading to a slowdown in output and surge in prices.

By the numbers, per Bloomberg: The price of wholesale pork rose by 7.2% to 55.86 cents a pound Thursday — the largest increase in more than two years. Choice-grade beef prices rose to a one-month high of $2.36 a pound, climbing for six straight days through Thursday.

The increase in prices comes as Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork producer, announced three plant closures in recent days. Among those are a pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., At least 644 cases of the virus have been traced back to the plant.

Go deeper: Stores struggle to fill meat demand as coronavirus hits processing plants

Jacob Knutson

Stores struggle to fill meat demand as coronavirus hits processing plants

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Supermarkets are struggling to meet growing consumer demand for meat as the coronavirus impacts workers at processing plants across the United States, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Industry leaders say COVID-19 is forcing thousands of plant workers to remain at home, meaning meat suppliers must reduce the volume and variety of cuts they sell to stores.

Apr 16, 2020 - Economy & Business
Axios

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The country's death toll jumped significantly on Thursday after New York City reported nearly 4,000 probable fatalities caused by the coronavirus, per Johns Hopkins data and the city's health department. Over 34,000 Americans have died in total.

The big picture: 22 million jobless claims have been filed over the past four weeks. More jobs have been lost in the last month than were gained since the Great Recession.

Updated 3 hours ago - Health
Amy Harder

Coronavirus accelerates coal's decline

Data: Rhodium analysis of EIA data. Chart: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating a years-long decline in coal-fired electricity.

The state of play: Weaker electricity demand and super-low natural gas prices, both driven by the pandemic, have prompted coal to drop to just 15% of the U.S. electricity mix for the first time in modern history, according to a new analysis of government data by consultancy Rhodium Group.

10 hours ago - Energy & Environment