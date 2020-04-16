57 mins ago - Economy & Business

Stores struggle to fill meat demand as coronavirus hits processing plants

Jacob Knutson

A person shopping in the meat section of a grocery store in Miami. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Supermarkets are struggling to meet growing consumer demand for meat as the coronavirus impacts workers at processing plants across the United States, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Industry leaders say COVID-19 is forcing thousands of plant workers to remain at home, meaning meat suppliers must reduce the volume and variety of cuts they sell to stores.

  • A Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is among the latest to close, after at least 644 cases of the virus have been traced back to the facility.
  • It accounts for 4% to 5% of all pork production in the U.S. and employs approximately 3,700 workers.

The big picture: Meat sales have jumped by 30% over the past month at B&R Stores, a Midwestern grocery chain, as suppliers are filling only about 75% of meat orders, company President Mark Griffin told the WSJ.

  • Smithfield announced on Thursday it will temporarily close another two plants — one in Wisconsin, and another in Missouri, because of the virus, the Star Tribune reports.

What they're saying: "For Americans who be — may be worried about access to good food because of this, I want to assure you: The American food supply is strong, resilient, and safe," Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday in a White House press conference.

  • Perdue also announced this week that the Trump administration plans to buy milk and meat from farmers to help them weather the impact of the outbreak, per Reuters.

Go deeper: Stresses on food supply chains are causing empty supermarket shelves

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

One of America's largest pork processing plants closes due to coronavirus

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A Smithfield pork processing plant in South Dakota is closing after 240 of its employees fell ill with COVID-19, per CNN.

Why it matters: The plant accounts for 4–5% of all pork production in the U.S. and employs approximately 3,700 workers. The 240 Smithfield cases account for more than half of South Dakota's confirmed cases, which total 430.

Go deeperArrowApr 12, 2020 - Health
Jacob Knutson

South Dakota pork plant becomes largest coronavirus hot spot in U.S.

A Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., is the largest single hotspot of coronavirus cases in the U.S., according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: At least 644 cases of the virus have been traced back to the plant, and its sick employees make up around 44% of the state's diagnoses.

Go deeperArrow4 hours ago - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

Coronavirus supply chain issues cause tons of wasted food

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. farmers and food companies are decreasing production as the coronavirus lockdown disrupts the agriculture supply chain and demands from restaurants and schools has dwindled, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: COVID-19 is further straining an already-stressed industry as farmers have watched nearby dairies shut down following declines in milk consumption, low prices and trade disputes, the WSJ writes. As producers are stuck with product they can't sell, the industry's reaction to the virus outbreak could impact prices for months to come.

Go deeperArrowApr 11, 2020 - Economy & Business