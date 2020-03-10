Republicans are twice as likely as Democrats to view coronavirus coverage as exaggerated

There are potentially pernicious partisan gaps on how Americans view the coronavirus outbreak and the media coverage, according to a new Axios-Survey Monkey poll.

The big picture: 62% of Republicans said news reports about the illness are "generally exaggerated" — double the 31% of Democrats who feel the same way.

By the numbers: Overall, 39% of American adults see the virus as "easily spread," with Democrats more likely to say so than Republicans.

Approximately 22% of Americans surveyed view a federal mandate for anyone exposed to the virus as a threat to their personal rights.

Democrats are also more likely to avoid public spaces than Republicans.

