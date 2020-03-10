15 mins ago - Health

Republicans are twice as likely as Democrats to view coronavirus coverage as exaggerated

Data: SurveyMonkey online survey. (Margin of error ±2 points.) Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

There are potentially pernicious partisan gaps on how Americans view the coronavirus outbreak and the media coverage, according to a new Axios-Survey Monkey poll.

The big picture: 62% of Republicans said news reports about the illness are "generally exaggerated" — double the 31% of Democrats who feel the same way.

By the numbers: Overall, 39% of American adults see the virus as "easily spread," with Democrats more likely to say so than Republicans.

  • Approximately 22% of Americans surveyed view a federal mandate for anyone exposed to the virus as a threat to their personal rights.
  • Democrats are also more likely to avoid public spaces than Republicans.

Poll: America's partisan divides extend to the coronavirus

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Monday finds that Democrats and Republicans have polarized views on both the danger the coronavirus poses and how the Trump administration is handling the outbreak.

By the numbers: The poll finds that 43% of respondents overall approve of President Trump's response to the coronavirus, while 49% disapprove.

Partisanship is fueling urban-rural divisions

Data: SurveyMonkey online poll of 2,726 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 24–28 Margin of error ±2.5 percentage points; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

City dwellers and rural Americans share many of the same values, despite political and economic polarization that can push the two apart, according to a new Axios/SurveyMonkey poll.

Why it matters: Sizable minorities from both cities and rural areas said they're worried about how the other perceives them. And partisan politics explains a lot of those divisions.

Only 33% of Republicans trust the media

Reproduced from Edelman Trust Barometer; Chart: Axios Visuals

The gap between Democrats and Republicans in their trust of media and business as institutions remains wide ahead of the election, according to Edelman's latest Global Trust Barometer study.

The state of play: The gap is wide for media trust — as 66% of Democrats trust it, while only 33% of Republicans feel the same. Independents sit at 43%.

