New York's probable coronavirus deaths cause spike in U.S. fatalities
A medical worker outside a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center on April 16 in Brooklyn, New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
"Probable" coronavirus deaths reported by New York City's health department caused the United States' overall fatalities to spike on Thursday. Nearly 33,000 Americans have died, per Johns Hopkins data.
What's happening: The city is now accounting for New Yorkers who did not test positive for the coronavirus, but whose death certificates list COVID-19 as a suspected cause of death. As more states log probable cases, the country's death toll will increase.
Where it stands: There are 7,563 confirmed deaths in New York City and 3,914 probable deaths linked to COVID-19, per the city's health department.
- The city, as of Thursday evening, is reporting 138 more probable deaths than it did in its Monday report.
Flashback: The city began publicly recording probable cases earlier this week, which caused U.S. fatalities to jump by over 3,000 people.
