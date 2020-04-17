32 mins ago - Health

New York's probable coronavirus deaths cause spike in U.S. fatalities

Orion Rummler

A medical worker outside a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center on April 16 in Brooklyn, New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"Probable" coronavirus deaths reported by New York City's health department caused the United States' overall fatalities to spike on Thursday. Nearly 33,000 Americans have died, per Johns Hopkins data.

What's happening: The city is now accounting for New Yorkers who did not test positive for the coronavirus, but whose death certificates list COVID-19 as a suspected cause of death. As more states log probable cases, the country's death toll will increase.

Where it stands: There are 7,563 confirmed deaths in New York City and 3,914 probable deaths linked to COVID-19, per the city's health department.

Flashback: The city began publicly recording probable cases earlier this week, which caused U.S. fatalities to jump by over 3,000 people.

Go deeper: All U.S. coronavirus updates

Go deeper

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 1 million coronavirus tests will be dispersed next week across Africa, AP reports. The continent as a whole has reported 916 deaths.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 140,700 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 532,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health
Axios

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The country's death toll jumped significantly on Thursday after New York City reported nearly 4,000 probable fatalities caused by the coronavirus, per Johns Hopkins data and the city's health department. Over 32,000 Americans have died in total.

The big picture: 22 million jobless claims have been filed over the past four weeks. More jobs have been lost in the last month than were gained since the Great Recession.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Health
Jacob Knutson

South Dakota pork plant becomes largest coronavirus hot spot in U.S.

A Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., is the largest single hotspot of coronavirus cases in the U.S., according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: At least 644 cases of the virus have been traced back to the plant, and its sick employees make up around 44% of the state's diagnoses.

Go deeperArrow12 hours ago - Health