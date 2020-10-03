Patriots-Chiefs game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Sunday's NFL game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs has been postponed after "positive COVID-19 tests on both teams," the league said in a statement Saturday.

Catch up quick: The Patriots confirmed Saturday morning that an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19 Friday night and immediately quarantined, after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that quarterback Cam Newton tested positive. Several coaches, players and staff who had been in close contact with the infected player tested negative on Saturday morning, the team said.

The NFL did not specify who the infected team members were.

What they're saying: The league said Sunday’s game will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday.

“In consultation with infections disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gamed personnel as our primary consideration.”

Of note: The Titans-Steelers game was also postponed this week after several Titans players and staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.