Sports

Patriots-Chiefs game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Cam Newton plays against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 27 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Sunday's NFL game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs has been postponed after "positive COVID-19 tests on both teams," the league said in a statement Saturday.

Catch up quick: The Patriots confirmed Saturday morning that an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19 Friday night and immediately quarantined, after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that quarterback Cam Newton tested positive. Several coaches, players and staff who had been in close contact with the infected player tested negative on Saturday morning, the team said.

  • The NFL did not specify who the infected team members were.

What they're saying: The league said Sunday’s game will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday.

  • “In consultation with infections disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gamed personnel as our primary consideration.”

Of note: The Titans-Steelers game was also postponed this week after several Titans players and staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Jacob Knutson
Economy & Business

Three journalists working at White House test positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holding a press briefing on Oct. 1. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

At least three reporters working at the White House tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, Zeke Miller, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, said in a letter to colleagues.

Why it matters: The cases follow President Trump's positive COVID-19 diagnosis and cases among other White House staffers. Multiple White House journalists are self-isolating while awaiting test results, Miller said.

Jacob Knutson
Politics & Policy

Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for the coronavirus

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) speaking during a Judiciary Committee hearing in September. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said in a statement Friday evening that he tested positive for the coronavirus, writing: "I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well."

Why it matters: Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was at the White House last Saturday to watch President Trump introduce federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Tillis also met with Barrett at the Capitol on Sept. 30.

