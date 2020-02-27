More new coronavirus cases outside China than inside for first time

The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus reported outside China has exceeded those inside the country for the first time, the World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Wednesday.

Details: Ghebreyesus called the sudden increase in cases in South Korea (1,595), Italy (453) and Iran (141) "deeply concerning."

He noted new cases in Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait and Oman were linked to Iran, while cases in Algeria, Austria, Croatia, Germany, Spain and Switzerland were linked to Italy.

What they're saying: Germany's health minister said Thursday the country was "at the beginning of an epidemic," per AP, as cases surged to 27.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told addressed a news conference his country was preparing for a pandemic, as 23 cases were confirmed.

"The risk of a global pandemic is very much upon us," he said.

Yes, but: The WHO has yet to declare the outbreak a pandemic.

"Using the word pandemic carelessly has no tangible benefit, but it does have significant risk in terms of amplifying unnecessary and unjustified fear and stigma, and paralyzing systems," Ghebreyesus said.

"It may also signal that we can no longer contain the virus, which is not true. We are in a fight that can be won if we do the right things."

Go deeper: