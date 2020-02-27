28 mins ago - Health

More new coronavirus cases outside China than inside for first time

Rebecca Falconer

A tourist wearing a protective facemask in Venice, Italy. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images

The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus reported outside China has exceeded those inside the country for the first time, the World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Wednesday.

Details: Ghebreyesus called the sudden increase in cases in South Korea (1,595), Italy (453) and Iran (141) "deeply concerning."

  • He noted new cases in Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait and Oman were linked to Iran, while cases in Algeria, Austria, Croatia, Germany, Spain and Switzerland were linked to Italy.

What they're saying: Germany's health minister said Thursday the country was "at the beginning of an epidemic," per AP, as cases surged to 27.

  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison told addressed a news conference his country was preparing for a pandemic, as 23 cases were confirmed.
  • "The risk of a global pandemic is very much upon us," he said.

Yes, but: The WHO has yet to declare the outbreak a pandemic.

  • "Using the word pandemic carelessly has no tangible benefit, but it does have significant risk in terms of amplifying unnecessary and unjustified fear and stigma, and paralyzing systems," Ghebreyesus said.
  • "It may also signal that we can no longer contain the virus, which is not true. We are in a fight that can be won if we do the right things."

Marisa Fernandez

WHO says coronavirus is not yet a pandemic

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization will not yet call the coronavirus a pandemic, claiming that needs across affected countries are too varied and the classification would increase fear, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a briefing Monday.

Context: WHO considers the classification of a global pandemic when epidemics occur in several countries at once. However, there's no clear threshold for the number of cases that meet the definition of an epidemic, with the CDC defining it as "an increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected in that population in that area."

Axios

Coronavirus updates: New global case numbers surpass China's

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

The novel coronavirus is now affecting every continent but Antarctica and the WHO said Wednesday the number of new cases reported outside China has exceeded those inside the country for the first time.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed more than 2,800 people and infected over 82,000 others in some 50 countries and territories. As Denmark and Estonia reported their first cases Thursday, Scott Morrison, prime minister of Australia — which has 23 confirmed infections — told a news conference, "The risk of a global pandemic is very much upon us."

Fadel Allassan

WHO declares deadly coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Naohiko Hatta - Pool/Getty Images

The World Health Organization declared the fast-spreading strain of coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Ghebreyesus said the organization made the declaration not because of the outbreak in China, but out of fear it could spread to countries that do not have the capacity to contain it. The threat is WHO’s highest alert level.

