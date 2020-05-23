In photos: Americans venture out for Memorial Day weekend

Americans journeyed to beaches, restaurants and cemeteries on Saturday to celebrate Memorial Day weekend, roughly three months after the coronavirus pandemic first began spreading across the U.S.

The big picture: Retail and recreation has become steadily available in many states over the past two weeks, as nearly every state across the U.S. has taken steps to reopen their economies partially or completely, per a New York Times analysis.

New York, Kansas, North Carolina and Indiana began to ease more stay-at-home restrictions over the weekend, the NYT reports.

The boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland on May 23. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Holly Meyer hands out flags to volunteers at the Calverton National Cemetery in Wading River, New York on May 23. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on May 23. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Brian Carabine, 78, replaces the U.S. flags at the South End Cemetery in East Hampton, New York on May 23. Photo: Astrid Riecken/Getty Images

A member of the Army's 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment places flags at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Stephen Wilmer of Lindenhurst, N.Y., tries to get a kite aloft for his daughter, Emma, in a light breeze at Jones Beach on Long Island. Photo; Kathy Willens/AP

