1 hour ago - Health

In photos: Americans venture out for Memorial Day weekend

The boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland on May 23. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Americans journeyed to beaches, restaurants and cemeteries on Saturday to celebrate Memorial Day weekend, roughly three months after the coronavirus pandemic first began spreading across the U.S.

The big picture: Retail and recreation has become steadily available in many states over the past two weeks, as nearly every state across the U.S. has taken steps to reopen their economies partially or completely, per a New York Times analysis.

  • New York, Kansas, North Carolina and Indiana began to ease more stay-at-home restrictions over the weekend, the NYT reports.
The boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland on May 23. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
Holly Meyer hands out flags to volunteers at the Calverton National Cemetery in Wading River, New York on May 23. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on May 23. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
The boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland on May 23. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Brian Carabine, 78, replaces the U.S. flags at the South End Cemetery in East Hampton, New York on May 23. Photo: Astrid Riecken/Getty Images
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on May 23. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
A member of the Army's 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment places flags at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP
Stephen Wilmer of Lindenhurst, N.Y., tries to get a kite aloft for his daughter, Emma, in a light breeze at Jones Beach on Long Island. Photo; Kathy Willens/AP

Go deeper: Trump's holiday weekend pressure campaign

Go deeper

In photos: Thousands of homes destroyed after Michigan floods

A man walks across West Saginaw Road in Sanford, Michigan, on May 21. Photo: Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of homes are flooded and destroyed in central Michigan in the aftermath of two dams breaching in Midland County on Tuesday.

The big picture: Michigan is one of few states in the country that has not yet fully reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic — it is set to reopen May 29. But in the midst of trying to keep people socially distanced to fight the spread of the virus, over 10,000 people were forced to evacuate amid the flooding.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)ArrowMay 21, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Trump goes golfing for the first time since early March

President Trump heads to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia from the White House in Sept. 2018. Photo: Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump traveled to his club in Sterling, Virginia on Saturday for his first golfing trip since early March, when the coronavirus pandemic first began to steamroll across the U.S.

Driving the news: White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx advised at a news briefing on Friday that outdoor activities that allow for social distancing, such as golfing, can safely be enjoyed over Memorial Day weekend.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

There is "little evidence" coronavirus is under control in most states, report says

Dolores Park in San Francisco, California on May 22. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

The spread of the novel coronavirus has not slowed in 24 states, according to a new model by Imperial College London that forecasts infection spikes as more people travel and leave their homes in the coming weeks.

Why it matters: Nearly every state across the U.S. has taken steps to reopen their economies partially or completely, including some regions and industries that are deemed "low-risk" for spreading the virus, per a New York Times analysis.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow8 hours ago - Health