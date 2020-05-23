In photos: Americans venture out for Memorial Day weekend

The boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland on May 23. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
Americans journeyed to beaches, restaurants and cemeteries on Saturday to celebrate Memorial Day weekend, roughly three months after the coronavirus pandemic first began spreading across the U.S.
The big picture: Retail and recreation has become steadily available in many states over the past two weeks, as nearly every state across the U.S. has taken steps to reopen their economies partially or completely, per a New York Times analysis.
New York, Kansas, North Carolina and Indiana began to ease more stay-at-home restrictions over the weekend, the NYT reports.
Thousands of homes are flooded and destroyed in central Michigan in the aftermath of two dams breaching in Midland County on Tuesday.
The big picture: Michigan is one of few states in the country that has not yet fully reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic — it is set to reopen May 29. But in the midst of trying to keep people socially distanced to fight the spread of the virus, over 10,000 people were forced to evacuate amid the flooding.
Driving the news: White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx advised at a news briefing on Friday that outdoor activities that allow for social distancing, such as golfing, can safely be enjoyed over Memorial Day weekend.
The spread of the novel coronavirus has not slowed in 24 states, according to a new model by Imperial College London that forecasts infection spikes as more people travel and leave their homes in the coming weeks.
