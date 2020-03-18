19 mins ago - Health

Medicare issues new telehealth flexibility amid coronavirus crisis

Caitlin Owens

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Medicare said yesterday that it will temporarily pay providers for a much broader range of telehealth services.

Why it matters: This will allow seniors — who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus — to avoid going to hospitals or doctors' offices for routine care that can be provided virtually. This, in turn, reduces their exposure to the virus.

What they're saying: "It's not clear how comfortable older adults are with telehealth, but if they are, and their doctors are on board, this seems like a smart way to keep patients connected to their doctors, without exposing themselves or others to greater risk," the Kaiser Family Foundation's Tricia Neuman said.

  • Yes, but: "There are obvious limits to telehealth for patients when more extensive work ups are needed for diagnosis, or for monitoring conditions, or when patients need in-office procedures, or surgery," Neuman added.

Marisa Fernandez

Hospitals' next steps for coronavirus influx

Hospitals are dusting off their pandemic preparedness plans in anticipation of overcrowded waiting rooms and supply shortages as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

The big picture: Hospitals are preparing for tens of millions of cases and millions of hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Caitlin Owens

Coronavirus could expose the worst parts of the U.S. health system

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The coronavirus may soon become a high-stakes reminder of the flaws in the U.S. health care system.

Why it matters: Our expensive, inaccessible health care system could easily make it harder to control the virus' spread, failing individual patients and putting more people at risk in the process.

Bob Herman

Kaiser Permanente postpones elective procedures

Kaiser is an $84 billion organization. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

As a result of the spreading coronavirus outbreak, Kaiser Permanente "will be postponing elective or non-urgent surgeries and procedures in all locations," the hospital and health insurance giant said today.

Why it matters: Kaiser is the largest health care organization thus far to delay these types of procedures, many of which are money-makers for hospitals. The widespread delays of nonurgent care indicate the system is bracing for a flood of patients who have contracted COVID-19.

