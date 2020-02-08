29 mins ago - World

The coronavirus threat to China's grand plans

Erica Pandey

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

China's plan to dominate the 21st century hangs in the balance as the deadly coronavirus outbreak spreads.

The big picture: Coronavirus is stress-testing Chinese President Xi Jinping's industrial and economic vision for the future as factories, supply chains and companies navigate the crisis.

What's happening: The outbreak, which has already taken more than 700 lives around the world, is soaking up all of China's resources and attention. "It reinforces an inward-looking China," says Samm Sacks, a fellow at the New America foundation.

  • "[E]very organ of the Chinese state has been harnessed to enforce an unprecedented quarantine on 50 million people across 15 cities," TIME's Charlie Campbell writes in the magazine's latest cover story.
  • "China’s government has unleashed a 1 billion yuan ($142 million) war chest to fight the outbreak amid a frenzy of construction work that, among other feats, erected a 1,000-bed hospital in just 10 days."

On top of commanding all government resources, the outbreak is upending China's industrial centers. "This will put a damper on China’s access to foreign technology and slow the transition to high-value-added high-technology manufacturing," says Eswar Prasad, a China and world trade expert at Cornell University.

  • Wuhan, the epicenter of the crisis where most industrial activity has halted, accounts for 4% of China's economy, reports the Nikkei Asian Review. It's a region key to the country's automotive industry and "Made in China 2025" plan to dominate the technologies of the future, per the Review.
  • Even factories that are starting to re-open are dealing with labor shortages as travel continues to be restricted across China, reports WSJ. Thousands of smaller Chinese factories may permanently shut down as a result of the outbreak, one Chinese executive told the Journal.
  • And major foreign companies, like Apple, Ford, Toyota and IKEA, are rethinking their China supply chains and presence.

The other side: As the outbreak spotlights China's reliance on the foreign technology and global supply chains, it "might also spur the government to further intensify its efforts to promote domestic innovation" and double down on its "Made in China 2025" plan, Prasad says.

The bottom line: The panic around the coronavirus outbreak could push Xi and the Chinese Communist Party to exert even greater control over all parts of the country — including the high-tech private sector, which has led China in the development of cutting-edge technologies and been afforded relative freedom by the Chinese Communist Party, says Sacks.

  • A sweeping expansion of party control — the new standard being set by the outbreak — could threaten that innovation. "The Party will have to loosen its grip a little bit."

Go deeper: Track the latest cases and developments in the outbreak

Go deeper

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

The China challenge stumps the 2020 candidates

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Scott Eisen/Getty Images, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Naohiko Hatta - Pool/Getty Images, and Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images

Most U.S. presidential candidates identify China as a serious national security challenge, but they're short on details as to how they'd tackle the economic, technological and human rights threats posed by the world’s largest authoritarian power.

Why it matters: The Chinese Communist Party is seeking to reshape the world in its own image and amass enough power to marginalize the United States and Western allies regardless of whether China is contending with President Trump for another four years — or one of his Democratic rivals.

Go deeperArrowJan 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

Coronavirus death toll reaches 725, including first American

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkinsthe CDC and China’s NHC; Note: China refers to mainland China and Japan includes cases in the country plus on the cruise ship offshore. Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

A 60-year-old U.S. citizen died from the coronavirus at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, China, on Thursday, the State Department confirmed, the first known American casualty.

The state of play: 2019-nCoV has killed 725 people worldwide, all but two in mainland China, the epicenter where at least 34,546 people are infected. There are more than 300 cases in 27 other countries and territories. (Chart will be updated later.)

Go deeperArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus fears start to weigh on global business, stock markets

Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Worry about the Wuhan coronavirus is beginning to have a serious effect on business as new cases are discovered worldwide and China ramps up efforts to contain its spread.

What's happening: China extended its Lunar New Year holiday until Feb. 2 from Jan. 30, to help deal with the outbreak, as the country's death toll rose to 80 and the number of confirmed cases reached upwards of 2,700.

Go deeperArrowJan 27, 2020