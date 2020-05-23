10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DOJ warns L.A. against "long-term" coronavirus lockdown, as county reopens

A street vendor sells a snow cone in MacArthur Park, Los Angeles on May 21. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration warned Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Friday that a "long-term lockdown" of the city "may be both arbitrary and unlawful," in a letter from Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband.

Where it stands: L.A. County is reporting the most coronavirus cases and fatalities in California, with 42,063 cases and 2,016 deaths as of Thursday, data from the state health department show.

Flashback: California was the first state in the U.S. to order all residents to stay home.

Of note: Separately, the DOJ challenged Illinois' stay-at-home order in federal court on Friday, arguing that the governor's orders extended beyond the scope of the state's 30-day state of emergency.

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus pandemic "reached a milestone in Africa" on Friday, as the virus has spread to every country on the continent, with over 100,000 confirmed cases, the World Health Organization reports.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 335,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5.1 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 13 million tests).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump announced Friday that he was declaring churches and other places of worship as "essential places that provide essential services," and said that he would override governors to allow them to open "right now."

By the numbers: More than 95,000 people have died from the virus and over 1.5 million have tested positive in the U.S. Over 289,000 Americans have recovered and over 13 million tests have been conducted.

Coronavirus in Africa reaches new milestone as cases exceed 100,000

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on March 30 Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic "reached a milestone in Africa" on Friday, as the World Health Organization says the virus has spread to every country on the continent, with over 100,000 confirmed cases.

The big picture: Africa’s low mortality rate associated with COVID-19 may be caused in part by 60% of the continents' population is under the age of 25, according to early analysis by the WHO. Adults over 65 are at a higher risk of dying or being hospitalized due to the coronavirus, per the CDC.

