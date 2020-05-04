9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

California to allow some retailers to reopen as state scales up tracing program

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Monday that some retail businesses will be permitted to reopen this week as part of a phase two easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The state of play: Under new guidelines, which will be released in more detail later this week, Newsom said bookstores, music stores, toy stores, florists, sporting goods retailers and more can reopen for pickup as early as Friday. Retail manufacturers will also be allowed to resume production.

  • Offices, restaurants with seated dining and shopping malls will continue to remain closed.
  • The governor also said some California counties will be allowed to ease their social distancing rules if they demonstrate an ability to implement strong sanitation practices, in addition to meeting requirements for hospitals beds, testing capacity and contact tracing.
  • "We will allow additional movement through phase two, and that includes the prospect of restaurants with modifications opening, hospitality more broadly opening, again, with modification," Newsom added.

What to watch: Newsom said that the state government is working with University of California campuses in San Francisco and Los Angeles to recruit and train as many as 3,000 people per week to be deployed as tracers. California has a goal of training up to 20,000 tracers in the weeks ahead.

By the numbers: California has reported 55,644 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,254 deaths.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 3,571, 615 — Total deaths: 250,134 — Total recoveries — 1,145,407Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 1,176,905 — Total deaths: 68,387 — Total recoveries — 180,303 — Total tested: 7,123,222Map.
  3. States: California to allow some retailers to reopen as state scales up tracing program.
  4. Trump administration: New modeling privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
  5. World: Spain and Italy begin first phase of reopening their economies — U.S. skipped EU-hosted summit that saw countries pledge billions for coronavirus vaccine research.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: A coronavirus-infected hurricane season is the next catastrophe.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Spain and Italy try reopening their economies amid the coronavirus

The Naples railway station on Monday, as passengers travel from Milan. Photo: Marco Cantile/LightRocket via Getty Images

Spain and Italy, the European countries hardest-hit by the novel coronavirus, are reopening their economies in stages beginning on Monday.

The big picture: Both countries have emphasized bringing back industry before retail. In the U.S., some states are reopening restaurants and other non-essential businesses first, in contrast with federal guidelines for reopening.

NBC News chairman Andy Lack to step down amid corporate shakeup

Andy Lack, Nicolle Wallace and Noah Oppenheim at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Photo: Paul Morigi/NBC News/MSNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

NBC News chairman Andy Lack is stepping down and will transition out of the company by the end of May, NBCUniversal announced Monday.

Why it matters: Under Lack, NBC News was accused of attempting to scuttle journalist Ronan Farrow's investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein. Farrow also accused Lack of downplaying an internal complaint about a rape allegation against then-host Matt Lauer.

